Bobby Brown says Janet Jackson's father forced their breakup: 'I’m from the projects. I’m hood'

Before Whitney Houston became the love of Bobby Brown ’s life, the R&B legend was infatuated with Pop sensation Janet Jackson .

“Janet was the crush of my life,” Brown says in the new A&E documentary Biography: Bobby Brown . He added that he liked everything about Jackson including her smile, laugh, body, and dance moves. Although the pair enjoyed each other’s company, their relationship didn't last long.

Brown believes that the relationship was short-lived due to his upbringing and her father’s approval. “The reason me and Janet broke off was because she couldn’t be with a man like myself,” he says. “I’m from the projects. I’m hood. And her father [ Joe Jackson ] wouldn’t allow her to be with someone like me.”

The “My Prerogative” crooner eventually met Houston backstage at the 1989 Soul Train Music Awards. "From there it was just love at first sight," he revealed. "Something about her eyes made me melt inside. I said, 'If I ask you on a date, would you say yes?' She said, 'Of course.'" The pair were married from 1992 until 2007. Additionally, they had one child together, Bobbi Kristina Brown .

Biography: Bobby Brown takes an unfiltered look at Brown's rise to stardom as a solo performer. Part one of the two-night documentary premiered on Monday on A&E. The remainder of televised event premieres Tuesday (May 31) at 8PM ET/PT.

