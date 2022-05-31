ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bobby Brown says Janet Jackson's father forced their breakup: 'I’m from the projects. I’m hood'

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225o8b_0fvsDX0h00

Before Whitney Houston became the love of Bobby Brown ’s life, the R&B legend was infatuated with Pop sensation Janet Jackson .

Listen to New Jack Swing now on Audacy

“Janet was the crush of my life,” Brown says in the new A&E documentary Biography: Bobby Brown . He added that he liked everything about Jackson including her smile, laugh, body, and dance moves. Although the pair enjoyed each other’s company, their relationship didn't last long.

Brown believes that the relationship was short-lived due to his upbringing and her father’s approval. “The reason me and Janet broke off was because she couldn’t be with a man like myself,” he says. “I’m from the projects. I’m hood. And her father [ Joe Jackson ] wouldn’t allow her to be with someone like me.”

The “My Prerogative” crooner eventually met Houston backstage at the 1989 Soul Train Music Awards. "From there it was just love at first sight," he revealed. "Something about her eyes made me melt inside. I said, 'If I ask you on a date, would you say yes?' She said, 'Of course.'" The pair were married from 1992 until 2007. Additionally, they had one child together, Bobbi Kristina Brown .

Biography: Bobby Brown takes an unfiltered look at Brown's rise to stardom as a solo performer. Part one of the two-night documentary premiered on Monday on A&E. The remainder of televised event premieres Tuesday (May 31) at 8PM ET/PT.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 12

Sandra Atkins
1d ago

Thank God that Mr. Joe Jackson intervened. Fathers should protect their daughters from harm, regardless of their ages. Janet should be forever grateful to her dad for this.

Reply
4
erica
2d ago

I love how these celebrities pop out with random irrelevant stories from their youth.

Reply
5
Related
rolling out

Why Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife ‘evil’

Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife “evil” for her allegedly insensitive words about his late wife Whitney Houston and treatment of his deceased children. Leolah Brown Muhammad went volcanic on Brown’s current wife, Alicia Etheredge, for insinuating in an interview with People magazine that Brown’s previous marriage to Whitney has overshadowed theirs.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Bobby Brown said Whitney Houston would still be alive if this had happened

R&B crooner Bobby Brown has suffered a catastrophic string of deaths of those close to him that has left the singer feeling “daily heartbreak.”. In an exclusive snippet of his upcoming A&E Network documentary obtained by the Daily Mail, Brown is filmed visiting the graves of his legendary ex-wife Whitney Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. Brown also tragically lost his 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., to a drug overdose in Los Angeles in November 2020.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Distractify

Bobby Brown’s Wife, Alicia Etheredge, Isn’t Threatened by His High-Profile First Marriage

Singer Bobby Brown rose to fame during the 1980s as a member of New Edition. Years later, the R&B legend found success as a solo artist with songs like “Don’t Be Cruel,” “My Prerogative,” and “Every Little Step.” Toward the late '80s, though, Bobby’s professional career became overshadowed by his marriage to another celebrity — Whitney Houston. The couple married in 1992 and had one child together named Bobbi Kristina.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Bobby Brown Reveals Whitney Houston Came To Him In A Dream & Said To Let Bobbi Kristina ‘Go’

After Bobbi Kristina was placed in a medically induced coma in 2015, Bobby Brown was optimistic she would recover. It wasn’t until Whitney Houston visited him in a dream that he was able to let go of hope that Bobbi would wake up and ever live a normal life again. “Having to watch my daughter fight for her life made me see how precious life is,” Bobby admitted in part two of Biography: Bobby Brown on May 31. “She fought hard. They told me that she wouldn’t live a normal life. I was prepared to take care of her for the rest of her life being a vegetable, but my daughter wouldn’t want to live like that. She wouldn’t want to be like that.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Joe Jackson
Person
Bobbi Kristina Brown
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

Willow Smith sparked a major reaction from her fans as she announced a very exciting career moment alongside British artist yungblud. Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a teaser of her music video of brand-new song Memories which sees her don very extreme looks. WATCH: Will...
TENNIS
Complex

Steve Harvey Says Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Was a ‘Punk Move’ and He Has ‘Lost a Lot of Respect’ for Actor

Family Feud host Steve Harvey said his respect for Will Smith took a nose-dive after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars. As Deadline reported, Harvey made the comments while speaking at Georgia State University. He described the moment—provoked by a joke that Rock told about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head—as a “punk move,” saying he “lost a lot of respect for him.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Train Music Awards#A E
Popculture

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Shares Special Moment With Janet Jackson at Kentucky Derby

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is all grown up and living her best life. She recently met the legendary Janet Jackson at a gala for the 148th annual Kentucky Derby. Dannielynn wore the same outfit Jackson once wore to the same event nearly 20 years ago! The dream meetup happened during the 33rd annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala. Alongside Dannielynn was her father, Larry Birkhead, who was also dressed to impress. The two snapped a photo with the "Miss You Much" singer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Relationship Status As Rumors Swirl That She's Back With David Adefeso

Rumors are circulating that the singer and Adefeso are back together after a warm Mother’s Day post he included her in, saying they're "best friends." Tamar Braxton publicly went through a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend, entrepreneur David Adefeso, back in 2020. This came as a surprise to fans because she and Adefeso seemed so in love. She traveled with him to visit his family in Nigeria, gushed over him, and they looked genuinely happy — all for things to end in a less than pleasant way. But there are rumors that the two may be back or get back together, and Braxton isn’t completely shutting down such ideas.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King goes beserk on restaurant employees (video)

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is gaining notoriety and a reputation for having an explosive temper and it played out again at an Atlanta-area restaurant recently. “The Family Hustle” star cranked up his Instagram live recently during a verbal altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, 17, is first seen in the video, seemingly explaining something. Shortly after, a restaurant worker is heard telling the young rapper that “you can talk like that outside.”
ATLANTA, GA
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Marlon Wayans Shocked to Meet His White Relative

Marlon Wayans had nothing but jokes after being introduced to his white fourth cousin. The White Chicks star was surprised during a recent appearance on Big Boy TV when the radio personality connected him to his fourth cousin, Sean Valentine. With the two being on opposite sides of the racial spectrum, Wayans was clearly taken aback and joked that was his cousin “on the rape side” of the family.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

50 Cent Casts Mo’Nique As “Goldie” In BMF Season 2

For a while Monique Angela Hicks, professionally known as, Mo’Nique expressed how Hollywood tried to diminish her astounding acting career. She even made a case that the film industry “blackballed” her and devalued her skills as an actress. Well Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the music and film...
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy