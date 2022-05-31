ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Book Club 2’ Starts Production With Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Having finally cooled off from the steamy read that was “50 Shades of Grey,” the women behind “Book Club” are making the trek to Italy where new adventures await.

Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready have announced the start of production on “ Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter,” an upcoming sequel to the sleeper 2018 comedy “Book Club.” The film brings back the core group of readers, Diane Keaton , Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen , as they trade their living rooms for the glories of Europe. The ensemble will also include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson, vets of the first film, along with new cast members such as Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta. The film is written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms, with Holderman returning as director. The duo will also serve as producers.

According to the official description, the club’s vacation goes off the rails after secrets are revealed, sending them on a “once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.” Presumably vistas will be enjoyed, pasta and vino will be consumed and lessons will be learned. Perhaps books will enter into all of this too.

Endeavor Content will finance and produce the film. Julia Iglesias will oversee the project for Focus Features, which will distribute the film in the U.S. Universal Pictures International will distribute the movie internationally.

Keaton is represented by WME, Pearlman & Tishbi; Fonda is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman; Bergen is represented by ICM Partners and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman; and Steenburgen is represented by UTA, Management 360 and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Variety

Variety

