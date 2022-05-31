Lil Uzi Vert Defends Jack Harlow Against White Privilege Claims

Jack Harlow has been front and center in discussions about who’s hot in Hip-Hop these days, and some have pointed to the fact that he’s white as the main factor. But Lil Uzi Vert disagrees.

The “Erase Your Social” rapper was out on the town and stopped to greet fans on a tour bus run by TMZ recently. As he took photos, he was asked if the Louisville rapper deserved all of the criticism that he’s gotten in the wake of his latest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You . Uzi flatly stated, “No.” He followed that up by saying “he’s really good.” He was then asked if white privilege had a part in Harlow’s booming success. “Nah, he doesn’t have white privilege,” Uzi responded. “Nah, he’s signed to Black people.”

The Philadelphia rapper’s opinion of Harlow marks a definitive change from what he previously thought of him. When the “Nail Tech” rapper signed to Generation Now, it was during the period of time when Uzi had major beef with the label founded by DJ Drama and Don Cannon. The move prompted him to call Harlow “a clown”, even to the point of posting a photo of him on social media with a clown emoji over his face. But it appears that both artists have sat down and squashed their beef.

The co-sign comes as Harlow is enjoying the pop culture buzz around his latest album, which made its debut with 113,000 equivalent albums moved to place it third among new releases in that same time. This was right after the single, “First Class” had a dominant run on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. He’s set to embark on a North American tour titled after his album this summer, with the City Girls joining him.

Check out the video in full below.