Michigan State

SCAM ALERT: Fake Jewelry In Exchange For a Tank of Gas

By Tommy Carroll
 3 days ago
With rising gas prices come alternative ways people try to get gas without having to pay for it. Jewelry for gas is the new scam to be on the lookout for. Gas prices are at an all-new record high in the state of Michigan as of Memorial weekend. With high gas...

My Magic GR

MICHIGAN STATE
