Body found in burning home in Gloucester

Update: Suspect in Franklin County woman’s killing died after confronting Virginia cops with gun. A man is suspected of shooting a woman to death in Franklin County, but he was gunned down by police before her body could be found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Derrick G. Avey, 42, of...
HAMPTON, Va. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle near the Langley Speedway in Hampton late Thursday night. The first 911 call about the crash came in a few minutes after 11 p.m. Police officers rushed to the area of Commander Shepard Boulevard and Research Drive,...
Update (June 3, 2022): A suspect has surrendered to authorities in the case. Stephanas Rennick, 31 of Spotsylvania, is charged with felony hit and run causing death or injury. The family of a Northern Virginia man killed by a hit-and-run driver wants the public’s help finding that driver. Keith...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A cement truck overturned Friday afternoon near Regent University. The call came in at 12:50 p.m. and the crash is on eastbound Indian River Road between the I-64 off ramp and entrance to Regent. The cement truck was the only vehicle involved and spilled some cement, police say.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 48 hours after two women went missing on Memorial Day when a group of people went over Bosher’s Dam on the James River, the remains of 23-year-old Lauren Winstead were recovered. Henrico Police say her body was located around 1:30 p.m. on...
