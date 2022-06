Aaron Donald’s latest comments about his contract situation may be worrying to Los Angeles Rams fans, but the organization itself appears quite relaxed. Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about Donald’s recent remarks on Wednesday, and sounded optimistic about getting something done with his star defensive lineman. McVay said things were “trending in the right direction” with Donald, and that the defensive lineman’s stance was not news to anyone within the organization.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO