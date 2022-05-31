Slidell Man Charged with Possession of Files Depicting the Sexual Victimization of Children

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant KAHLIQ WILLIAMS, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on May 31, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Greg G. Guidry to a total term of 164 months. As to Counts 1, 3, and 4 the Court sentenced WILLIAMS to 80 months of imprisonment, to be served concurrently with each other. As to Count 2, WILLIAMS was sentenced to a term of 84 months, to be served consecutively to the terms imposed on each of Counts 1, 3, and 4. Additionally, upon release from imprisonment, Judge Guidry ordered that WILLIAMS shall be on supervised release for a term of 5 years which consists of 3 years as to Counts 1, 3 and 4, and 5 years as to Count 2, such terms to run concurrently with each other. Finally, WILLIAMS was ordered to pay a total of $400 in mandatory special assessment fees on Counts One, Two, Three, and Four of the six-count indictment.

