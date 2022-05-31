ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Slidell Man Charged with Possession of Files Depicting the Sexual Victimization of Children

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that BROCK TAYLOR GUILLOT, age 24, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was charged on Thursday, May 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury sitting in the Eastern District of Louisiana in a one-count indictment with possession of images and videos depicting the...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Sentenced on Carjacking and Weapons Charges

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant KAHLIQ WILLIAMS, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on May 31, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Greg G. Guidry to a total term of 164 months. As to Counts 1, 3, and 4 the Court sentenced WILLIAMS to 80 months of imprisonment, to be served concurrently with each other. As to Count 2, WILLIAMS was sentenced to a term of 84 months, to be served consecutively to the terms imposed on each of Counts 1, 3, and 4. Additionally, upon release from imprisonment, Judge Guidry ordered that WILLIAMS shall be on supervised release for a term of 5 years which consists of 3 years as to Counts 1, 3 and 4, and 5 years as to Count 2, such terms to run concurrently with each other. Finally, WILLIAMS was ordered to pay a total of $400 in mandatory special assessment fees on Counts One, Two, Three, and Four of the six-count indictment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Gonzales Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEITH JENKINS, age 35, of Gonzales, pled guilty as charged on May 31, 2022 to a two count indictment, that charged him with participating in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of Title 21, United States Code Sections 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(A), and 846 and the possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of Title 21, United States Code Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(B).
GONZALES, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks subject in carjacking

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of a carjacking which took place at the Sportsman’s Paradise gas station in Robert on Thursday June 2, 2022. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight, two black males approached the victim and...
ROBERT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
L'Observateur

Suicide stopped on New Orleans bridge; New 988 lifeline coming

Police Officers across the country respond to a variety of service calls every day. Saving lives is part of our mission every time we put on the uniform. The following is an example of our dedication to the public. Yesterday, Department of Public Safety (DPS) Officers were able to prevent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Tickfaw Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Filing False IRS Returns

NEW ORLEANS – CHERYL L. KINCHEN, age 40, a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on May 31, 2022 to two counts of filing false tax returns, in her personal capacity, before U.S. District Court Judge Greg G. Guidry announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana.
TICKFAW, LA
L'Observateur

LSP works with Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office; 8 arrested on drug charges

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has completed an extensive investigation into drug and weapons activity in the Village East subdivision, after receiving numerous complaints from residents in the neighborhood. Eight Houma residents have been arrested in connection with the investigation, though two offenders have evaded capture.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Jim Beam column:Teachers are focus of audit

Every state legislator should read the audit done by their own auditor that evaluated how differences in qualifications, pay and other factors affect teacher retention and student performance in Louisiana. It is common knowledge that the state has been among the bottom rankings in educational performance for much too long.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Violent Crime#U S C#Project Safe Childhood#The Department Of Justice#The Criminal Division
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Ascension man killed in two-vehicle crash

Geismar – On June 1, 2022, shortly after 10:30 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Rd in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 36-year-old Howard Evans of Prairieville. The initial investigation revealed that Evans...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards, Congressman Carter Announce Funding for Southern University Ravine Protection Project

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Governor John Bel Edwards, along with Congressman Troy Carter, announced funding for the Southern University Ravine Protection project in East Baton Rouge Parish. Through a grant awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will receive $7.6 million allocated towards this $35 million erosion improvement project to preserve Southern University’s ravine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana FCU awards $10K in scholarships to exceptional high school seniors

LAPLACE — Louisiana Federal Credit Union (FCU) is excited to announce the recipients of its annual Ronald E. Thomas (R.E.T.) Memorial Scholarship. Five graduating seniors in southeast Louisiana were chosen by the credit union to receive $2,000 each. The 2022 scholarship recipients are Azhanna Keme of Hammond High Magnet...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

SJSO plans PP&K for kids

RESERVE — The St. John Parish Sheriff Office will host a free punt, pass, and kick event on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joe Keller Stadium in Reserve. The event is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 13 from St. John Parish. Boys and girls will compete separately, in five age classifications. Awards will be given for the first, second and third place finishers in each skill in every age group.
RESERVE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
L'Observateur

Local builders fight for the American dream during National Homeownership Month

As the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) celebrates National Homeownership Month in June, builders across the metro area are demanding affordable housing for all Americans, calling on the White House to immediately address the issues that threaten housing affordability. “Most Americans consider homeownership to be the single...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

EOC open house scheduled for June 14

HAHNVILLE — Parish President Matthew Jewell and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness invite people of all ages to its open house events on Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center. Residents will see what happens in the state’s only...
HAHNVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard urges preparedness for 2022 hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard reminds all boaters to prepare for the 2022 hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal...
ENVIRONMENT
L'Observateur

Greenfield awards scholarship to West St. John graduate

EDGARD — Greenfield Louisiana is proud to award a scholarship to West St. John High School graduate Ja’Ron Minor. The scholarship includes tuition for two years to River Parishes Community College, a $250 monthly stipend, and an opportunity for employment at the grain elevator once he completes schooling.
EDGARD, LA
L'Observateur

Senior citizens invited on bus trip to Silver Slipper Casino

LULING — Seniors and adults 55 and older are invited to the St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation’s bus trip to the Silver Slipper Casino in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, on Wednesday, June 22. Registration is open through June 17 here and is $10 per person.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
L'Observateur

St. Charles Fall Sports Registration Now Open

Hahnville, LA – The Department of Parks and Recreation announces fall sports registration for fall baseball (6-14), fall tennis (6-14), tackle football (7-10), flag football (5-15), volleyball (5-15) and cheerleading (5-12). Registration must be completed online and is open from June 1 – July 11. Registration must be completed online, and information on specific sports can be found at www.scpparksandrec.com/programs/youth-programming.
HAHNVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy