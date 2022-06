(WAND)- District 186 will honor 749 high school graduates in commencement ceremonies at the Bank of Springfield Center on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Over $37 million has been offered to the class of 2022 in scholarships, and according to the district, about 68 percent of the graduates will be attending a two- or four-year college, 13 percent are entering the workforce, 4 percent are enlisting in the military, 8 percent are going to technical or trade school, and 7 percent are still deciding, have other plans, or have not shared their plans.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO