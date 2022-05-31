ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg NCAA Baseball Regional tickets going fast. Southern Miss officials expect sellout

By Jason Munz, Hattiesburg American
The Hattiesburg Regional is already a hot ticket.

Southern Miss will be the host team for the third time in program history, while LSU, Kennesaw State and Army round out the field. Play is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday, when the Golden Eagles take on Army. LSU and Kennesaw State are slated to square off at 6 p.m. Friday.

Southern Miss officials are projecting a sellout for the entire tournament, a spokesperson told the Hattiesburg American on Tuesday, adding the school does not plan to create any temporary seating options at Pete Taylor Park (listed capacity of 4,300). The spokesperson also said a limited amount of tickets are still currently available.

As if the Southern Miss baseball fan base wasn't fervent enough – the program established records for single-game (6,346) and overall home attendance (133,578)  – fans from LSU, Kennesaw State and Army will be in search of tickets to the tournament.

Tickets can be purchased by calling either 1-800-844-TICK or 601-266-5418, visiting SouthernMissTickets.com , or visiting the Pat Ferlise Center on campus between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

