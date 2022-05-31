Ukrainian Troops Destroy Russian Armored Vehicles Near Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian soldiers reportedly bombed two Russian infantry fighting vehicles that had been wreaking havoc on their operations near Zaporizhzhia.

The Ukrainian military said they successfully destroyed two BMD-4M amphibious infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) that had disrupted their operations for several consecutive nights.

The strikes took place near the city of Zaporizhzhia in the southeastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on May 30: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy Russian occupiers. Two BMD-4Ms, which the orcs had been using to disturb our infantry positions in Zaporizhzhia for several nights in a row, were destroyed. Death to the enemy!

"Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Ukraine will win!"

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." May 31 marks the 97th day of the campaign.

From February 24 to May 31, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 30,500 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,358 tanks, 3,302 armored fighting vehicles, 649 artillery systems, 207 multiple launch rocket systems, 93 anti-aircraft systems, 208 warplanes, 174 helicopters, 2,275 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 515 unmanned aerial vehicles, 48 units of special equipment, and 120 cruise missiles.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has confirmed 8,900 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 4,074 dead and 4,826 injured, but the OHCHR believes that "the actual figures are considerably higher."

This is because "receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration."

The OHCHR said that information is still lacking regarding, for example, Mariupol in the Donetsk region, Izium in the Kharkiv region, and Popasna in the Luhansk region, where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

Ukrainian officials say that about 20,000 civilians died during the Russian siege of the strategic port city of Mariupol alone, which is now under Russian control after the last remaining Ukrainian forces surrendered after holding out at the Azovstal steelworks for weeks.

Russian troops also entered the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk on the morning of May 30 and are advancing on the city center.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that makes it easier for Ukrainians in occupied areas to become citizens of Russia. He also scrapped the upper age limit for contractual service in the military.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has called Russia's offer to lift the blockade of its Black Sea ports in return for the lifting of some sanctions "blackmail." The blockade has led to shortages in wheat and cooking oil across the world.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .