'Girls5eva' Take Center Stage in a Retrospective Exhibit at the Grammy Museum

Years have gone by since Barbie's launch in the late 50's and her ever-growing presence in media. From animated franchises to video games, the brand has developed from a simple doll to a whole Barbie World. With the surge of toys being transported to live action films, Barbie has not been disregarded from the trend. As announced in 2019, Little Women director Greta Gerwig is taking the lead behind-the-scenes in the upcoming live action Barbie. Her long-time screenplay collaborator, director Noah Baumbach, is working alongside Gerwig to come up with a unique take on the doll universe that we grew up with. The production already has a starlit cast and lots of buzz regarding its secretive plot. Yet, what really stands out from all the news so far about the film is that it will incorporate a multiverse approach. In addition to having Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling portray the female and male version of the doll according to its stereotypical appearance, there are a few other exciting names set to occupy these roles too.

MOVIES ・ 35 MINUTES AGO