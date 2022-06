RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Water safety has been at the top of many community members’ minds this past week following the tragic Memorial Day incident at Bosher’s Dam. This week, five fire departments across the area joined forces for the search on the James River. Responders with the Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield, and Goochland Fire Departments have spent about 12 hours out on the James each day of the search so far. They have combed through about 9.5 miles of river space and land.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO