Arnold Police recently arrested a 27-year-old St. Clair woman on outstanding warrants and allegedly found checks and tax information that belonged to other people in a pickup she was driving. Investigators believe she may have been stealing mail in Jefferson County and using the information to forge checks and cash them, so the case has been turned over to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Arnold Police Cpl. Brett Ackermann said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO