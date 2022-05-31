ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man shot and killed on patio at apartment complex in Indy

By Adam Schumes, Jazlyn Gomez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eyMCw_0fvsAzhy00

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of Mariner Way around 11:15 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound on the patio of the residence, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said.

"Whether it be a family member, whether it be a neighbor, whether it be any member of our community, this isn't something that anybody should experience," Foley said. "We're hopeful that anybody who was near it that has information can help a family get justice."

The man's mother called 911 to report the incident, Foley said.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the incident and according to preliminary information, they believe it was targeted and not a random act.

“My neighbor, apparently someone shot him, and a bullet went through my door, my wall and it went through where my pictures were and it destroyed that,” Henry Pomales said.

Pomales says he has lived in the apartment complex off mariner way for the last year and a half. He told WRTV this isn’t the first time he has heard gunshots where he lives.

“We are hopeful that there is video evidence, maybe not of the incident, maybe video evidence of the individuals who may be responsible for this incident leaving the scene,” Foley said.

Family members describe the man who was killed as a hard worker and a kind man. They told WRTV that this was his one day off and they don’t know who would have killed their son.

The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS or IMPD Detective Chris Craighill at 317-327-3475 or e-mail at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov.

"In recent weeks and months despite the incidents of violence that we have seen, what we've also seen is that when people come forward and they provide information to our homicide detectives, they are able to be successful in getting justice for the families and for the victims of these incidents," Foley said.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Comments / 4

Related
FOX59

2 arrested in connection with canal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two additional people face multiple preliminary charges after an investigation into a shooting along the Canal Walk in downtown Indy that left four people wounded. The arrests come after two groups of people on different sides of the waterway got into an argument early Wednesday morning and someone pulled out a gun and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Homicide Detectives#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Impd
WTHR

Kokomo PD using new tool to get community to help with tips on violent crime

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department, concerned about a recent increase in shootings, is asking the public to join the fight to curb violent crime. "We are realistic enough to understand that no one wants to 'get involved,' but the only other option for a community is to sit back and allow violent crime to happen," said Police Chief Douglas Stout in a statement to 13News.
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Person shot and killed on west side, IMPD searching for suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. It happened at 7055 Mariner Way. Once Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Columbus man arrested in pharmacy burglary

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 48-year-old man Wednesday in connection to a burglary that happened at a pharmacy. On May 31, police responded to a report of a burglary at Centerstone Pharmacy at 720 N. Marr Road, near 10th Street. Detectives learned the suspect stole medication and an undisclosed amount of money.
COLUMBUS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy