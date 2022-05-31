Man shot and killed on patio at apartment complex in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of Mariner Way around 11:15 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound on the patio of the residence, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said.

"Whether it be a family member, whether it be a neighbor, whether it be any member of our community, this isn't something that anybody should experience," Foley said. "We're hopeful that anybody who was near it that has information can help a family get justice."

The man's mother called 911 to report the incident, Foley said.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the incident and according to preliminary information, they believe it was targeted and not a random act.

“My neighbor, apparently someone shot him, and a bullet went through my door, my wall and it went through where my pictures were and it destroyed that,” Henry Pomales said.

Pomales says he has lived in the apartment complex off mariner way for the last year and a half. He told WRTV this isn’t the first time he has heard gunshots where he lives.

“We are hopeful that there is video evidence, maybe not of the incident, maybe video evidence of the individuals who may be responsible for this incident leaving the scene,” Foley said.

Family members describe the man who was killed as a hard worker and a kind man. They told WRTV that this was his one day off and they don’t know who would have killed their son.

The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS or IMPD Detective Chris Craighill at 317-327-3475 or e-mail at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov.

"In recent weeks and months despite the incidents of violence that we have seen, what we've also seen is that when people come forward and they provide information to our homicide detectives, they are able to be successful in getting justice for the families and for the victims of these incidents," Foley said.