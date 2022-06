LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Authorities have not figured out what sparked a large brush fire on Blue Mountain last month, but they do know it was intentionally set. Investigators determined the fire in Lehigh Township on May 1 was actually two fires, with one spanning more than 15 acres and a smaller one covering just a quarter of an acre, said a spokesperson with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

14 HOURS AGO