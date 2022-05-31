ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Rosetta Ferguson, 90, De Soto

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosetta Ferguson, 90, of De Soto died May 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Ferguson was born July 12, 1931, in Malden, the daughter of the late Maryann Elizabeth (Keen) and Charles Edward Martin. She was...

myleaderpaper.com

James Leo Ward, 81, Festus

James Leo Ward, 81, of Festus died June 1, 2022, at Fountainbleau Nursing Center in Festus. Mr. Ward was a retired auto mechanic and attended United Pentecostal Church in Festus. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of VFW Post 3777 in Festus. He enjoyed working on cars, having military-related conversations and spending time with his grandchildren. Born Jan. 25, 1941, in Kennett, he was the son of the late Arvil and Fronnie (Penrod) Ward. He was preceded in death by his wife: Thelma Ann (Whitmire) Ward, who died in 2016.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Nancy Eleanor Greenwalt-Schwab, 80, Farmington

Nancy Eleanor Greenwalt-Schwab, 80, of Farmington died June 1, 2022, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing in Farmington. Mrs. Greenwalt-Schwab was a legal secretary for Paster, West and Kraner in St. Louis. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City from 1965-1975 and a member of Church of the Assumption in Herculaneum from 1999 to 2016 where she was a Eucharistic minister, lecturer, member of the council, PSR teacher, choir administrator and president of the Legion of Mary. Born Aug. 31, 1941, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Florence Emma (McCready) and James Henry Catlow.
FARMINGTON, MO
Mark Flamm, 54, Arnold

Mark Flamm, 54, Arnold

Mark Flamm, 54, of Arnold died on May 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in south St. Louis County. Mr. Flamm was a skilled contractor and painter. He loved watching sports, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. Born Nov. 6, 1967, in St. Louis, he was the son of Eugenia (Rich) Davis of Arnold and the late Gene T. Flamm.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Steven Paul Price, 65, Cedar Hill

Steven Paul Price, 65, of Cedar Hill died May 28, 2022, at his home. Mr. Price was a flooring installer for Floor Layers Union Local 1310 for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and being at the farm. Born June 15, 1956, in St. Louis, he was the son of Kathlyn Price of Farmington and the late Edward Price.
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cecil J. McFall, 89, Dittmer

Cecil J. McFall, 89, of Dittmer died May 26, 2022, in Dittmer. Mr. McFall was a highly skilled laser beam welding professional of 30 years with McDonnell Douglas. He led the company’s U.S. welding operations, as well as its projects in Israel. He worked in the White Room with top security clearance, working on the first Tomahawk missile and space shuttle Mercury. He was a Christian and worked as a welding instructor at Lewis and Clark College in St. Charles as well as building a successful real estate business of 40 years. He loved to travel with his wife and children and went on trips to Hawaii, Niagara Falls, the Great Smoky Mountains and Pike’s Peak. He was known for his dancing, his sense of humor and for entertaining his family and friends. Born March 10, 1933, in Craighead County, Ark., he was the son of the late Arthur and Bessie (Gordon) McFall.
DITTMER, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man hurt in crash near Olympian Village

Juan A. Guzman, 61, of De Soto was injured Wednesday, June 1, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Lee Pyle Road southwest of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:40 p.m., Tonya M. Walker, 45, of Park Hills was driving a northbound 2010 Lincoln MKS,...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events June 2-9

Meeting on Don Robinson State Park, 6 p.m., viewing platform at park, 9275 Byrnesville Road, Cedar Hill. Staff will answer questions and receive input on park’s operations. Call 636-257-3788. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Cost: $6 members, $7...
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two women, three hurt in crash north of Arnold

Two women and three children were injured Tuesday afternoon, May 31, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 141 and Romaine Creek Road between Fenton and Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:15 p.m., Brenda L. Daniels, 30, of Hillsboro was driving a southbound 2014 Nissan Pathfinder and reportedly...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto City Council authorizes demolition of two houses

The De Soto City Council recently agreed to spend $19,565 to demolish two De Soto houses that had been deemed dangerous. However, the owner of one of the properties was given time to tear down his structure, reducing the cost of the demolition contract. The council awarded the contract to...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

A High Ridge woman was injured Tuesday evening, May 31, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 between South Lindbergh Boulevard and Reavis Barracks Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:37 p.m., Bethany H. Bollinger, 38, of High Ridge was driving a northbound 2004 Saturn...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Car cruise kicks off Festus summer events

The Festus Mayor’s Summer Cruise will be held this Saturday, June 4. While the cruise will begin at 6 p.m., festivities begin earlier. At 2 p.m., a car show will be held on the Festus Public Library parking lot, 400 W. Main St., in Festus. “A DJ will play...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man hurt in four-vehicle crash

Eric S. Pratt, 38, of Arnold was injured on Memorial Day in a four-vehicle accident on the West Outer Road north of Rhodes Drive just south of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 p.m. Monday, May 30, Nicholas K. Finney, 25, of Imperial was headed north in...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Jefferson County Library updates logo

The Jefferson County Library has updated its logo. Executive Director Tony Benningfield said the library’s former logo looked nice but was not very versatile. “It had like three overlapping pages of three different shades of green and whenever you did an all-white or an all-black version of that, it looked like an acute triangle with three little wavy lines coming out,” he said. “We had trouble putting it on things, marketing ourselves.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

ATM stolen from Brookdale Farms, found later along Hwy. W southeast of Eureka

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an automated teller machine (ATM) from Brookdale Farms southeast of Eureka. After it was stolen, the machine appeared to have fallen off a vehicle, leaving debris on Hwy. W, authorities reported. The theft happened during the overnight hours between...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Large crowds expected at Kimmswick Strawberry Festival

It’s that time of year when the city of Kimmswick celebrates all things strawberry. The annual Kimmswick Strawberry Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. More than 250 vendors will be at the festival, including craft and food...
KIMMSWICK, MO
myleaderpaper.com

SUV stolen outside Imperial home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an SUV from outside a home in the 900 block of Falcon Drive in Imperial. During the same period that white 2008 Honda Pilot was stolen, at least three people were seen trying to get into vehicles in the neighborhood, authorities reported.
IMPERIAL, MO
Obituaries
Obituaries
myleaderpaper.com

Wildwood woman arrested for alleged DWI after crash near Hazelwood

A 54-year-old Wildwood woman was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated on drugs following a one-vehicle accident on Tuesday evening, May 31, on I-270 north of Hwy. 370 near Hazelwood in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:05 p.m., the woman was driving a 2019...
WILDWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Chimp missing from Festus-area facility found

A chimpanzee who used to be housed in a Festus-area facility and has been missing since last summer has been found alive. Tonka, a 38-year-old chimp, had been missing since July 28, when six other chimps were transported from the Missouri Primate Foundation, 12338 Hwy. CC, south of Festus to a sanctuary in Florida after a federal judge ordered their caregiver to turn over ownership of the animals to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis aldermanic president, members indicted on federal bribery charges

(The Center Square) – The President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, a current alderman and a former alderman were indicted Thursday on federal bribery charges. Lewis Reed, board president since 2007 and an alderman since 1999, was charged with two counts of bribery in U.S. District Court. Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad was charged with two counts of bribery and one count of fraud. Alderman Jeffrey Boyd was charged with two counts of bribery and another count of fraud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

