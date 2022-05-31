ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

L’s On Deck: The Air Jordan 4 To Get A “Nike SB” Remix Treatment

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhQiG_0fvsA29i00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChEmJ_0fvsA29i00

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

The sneaker community was abuzz when word leaked that an Air Jordan 4 with a “Nike SB” logo on the heel tab is set to drop and truth be told, we’re lowkey hype about it.

Hypebeast is reporting that the collaboration kicks is in the works with 2023 as the targeted release year and recent rumors have it that the colorway will resemble the “Black Cat” Air Jordan 4’s that dropped in 2020.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Plugged Inn (@pluggedinn.io)

The rumored collaboration follows the release of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 High and Low back in 2019 to celebrate AJ1s place in the history of skateboarding culture. Back in 2014, Nike SB and Jordan Brand also released an Air Jordan 1 High release with skateboarder Lance Mountain.

Judging from Nike’s previous highly anticipated releases these will be limited to less than 100,000 pairs for the millions of sneaker heads who will want a pair and will be released via raffle or exclusive access. On the bright side there’ll probably be millions of pairs of Air Jordan “6 Rings” available just in case y’all whiff on these. Something’s better than nothing, right?

Are y’all looking forward to a “Nike SB” Air Jordan 4 or are y’all burnt out with all the Jordan colorways that’ve been dropping for the past few years? Let us know in the comment section below.

Comments / 5

Related
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 13 Pops Up With the "French Blue" Motif

The Air Jordan 13 has been fairly active with its releases thus far in 2022. We’ve seen the high-cut model arrive in various palettes including “Court Purple” and “Del Sol” schemes, and it has elected to borrow a classic “French Blue” theme. Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low

First seen in late October 2021, the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low is finally set to (re)release on Friday, May 20th. Inspired by the Far East, Edison Chen’s latest Jumpman-branded collaboration indulges in a clean “Black,” “Classic Jade” and “Fire Red” color palette. Textured uppers mostly boasts in a pitch-dark tone that allows for any and all contrasting hues and details to revel that much more in the spotlight. CLOT’s logo makes its way across the retro (and its packaging), while a number of heritage-driven touches land throughout the low-top Jordan 5‘s upper and sole unit.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Mountain
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air VaporMax Plus Arrives in Vibrant "University Blue"

Teased at the same time last year in a vibrant yolk-like yellow makeover, ‘s popular Air VaporMax Plus reappears right on schedule in a “University Blue” colorway for the warmer days ahead. The upcoming silhouette is featured in neoprene uppers with a matching TPU cage, plastic mudguards,...
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

First Look at the Reebok Question Low “Blueprint”

In a decade filled with iconic sneakers, the Reebok Question holds its own amongst the greats. As Allen Iverson’s signature shoe, the storytelling is plentiful — from postering Marcus Camby to crossing over the great Michael Jordan — AI may have come into the league with questions, but he left it a Hall of Famer.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Nike Sb#Jordan Brand#Air Jordan 4#Plugged Inn
Complex

All the Shoes on Display at Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 Exhibition

As we learned on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that was orchestrated by the late Virgil Abloh will be on full display at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn this week. The space, known as the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition, will be open to the public starting tomorrow, May 21 through May 31 and will showcase all 47 iterations of the French luxury fashion house’s collaborative Air Force 1s.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"

When the holidays come around, sneaker lovers start to build up a substantial amount of excitement as Jordan Brand will typically end the year off with some retro bangers. The tradition for the brand is to always release a special Air Jordan 11 colorway whether it be a classic or a modernized variation, and this year this “Cherry” colorway seen above is getting an official launch.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Nike LeBron 19 Releases in a Bold New "Hard Hat" Colorway

LeBron James and is acknowledging the importance of foundation with a bold release of a the Nike LeBron 19 in the “Hard Hat” colorway. The all-yellow silhouette is set to drop this summer, showing that it is all about having the right tools to build a championship-worthy team. A canary-yellow base is utilized throughout the shoe, as seen on the upper, eyelets, midsole and signature branding on the plastic panel. The yellow base is contrasted with a black detailing seen on the LBJ branding and the hazard-striped Swoosh on the lateral ankle. On-brand with the construction theme, a printed graphic of an excavator is portrayed on the heel, over translucent panels to highlight the importance of constructing a foundation. The shoe sits atop a white Air bubble sole to round out of design.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 "French Blue" Rumored Release Date Revealed

The Air Jordan 13 has been receiving a ton of new colorways over the last few years and fans cannot seem to get enough. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how this is a classic late 90s shoe with a lot of wearability. Sure, it might be overshadowed by other silhouettes, but it is still a solid choice for any sneakerhead to put on their feet.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

A Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Collab Is Reportedly Dropping Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that Jordan Brand and Nike Skateboarding have a new sneaker collab dropping soon. Early info about the purported Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collab was shared by @Nicekicks on Instagram this week ahead of its purported 2023 release. According to the account, an early test sample of the project showed that the shoe will don a stealthy black color scheme similar to the popular Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” but it...
APPAREL
Complex

Preview RAL7000Studio x Gushers Crazy Custom Sneaker Before ComplexLand

In anticipation of Gushers’ upcoming custom sneaker drop at ComplexLand 3.0—and another next level metaverse experience—Complex traveled to Italy to collaborate with RAL7000Studio in creating a liquid-filled, Gushers-inspired sneaker for this special partnership. As the design collective’s most exclusive run yet, the RAL7000Studio x Gushers sneakers incorporate...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Dark Beluga”

The adidas Yeezy family isn’t short on product. Over the year’s first six months, the Ye-led imprint has reimagined some of its more popular silhouettes in new styles, with the latest arriving in the form of a “Dark Beluga” Yeezy Boost 350 v2. The third iteration...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot View of J Balvin's Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

Sneaker brands nowadays are on an all-out foot race to align with the biggest music artists to promote collaborative projects, and Jordan Brand is certainly one imprint that is flourishing in this category. Its roster currently holds global icons such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and J Balvin, the latter of which will be expanding his range with a fresh Air Jordan 2 makeup this year.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Here's an In-Depth Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Friends & Family" PE Sample

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Marie gave everyone a glimpse at the player exclusive Air Jordan 1 “Friends & Family” pair that was gifted to all Jordan Brand athletes. English Sole just graced us with a closer look at a sample edition that boasts of an ever-changing color outfit giving off a full top-to-bottom chameleon vibe.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean"

Michael Jordan influence on sneaker culture is so far beyond his playing days that he’s got a cornucopia of colorways that have reached their own level of iconic status even if he didn’t actually lace them up in-game. One of these iterations is the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” which after originally dropping in 2006 is gearing up to receive a retro release this season. After surfacing via early pictures in January, the brand has finally released its official images.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy