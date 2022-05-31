ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chireno falls in softball state semis despite pitching gem

By Patrick Cunningham
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Chireno Owls were defeated 2-1 Tuesday morning in the UIL 1A State Softball semifinals despite a one-hit pitching gem in the circle from Morgan Collier.

UT Tyler softball returns home as national semifinalists

While Collier dominated most of the game, defensive and baserunning miscues came back to haunt the Owls late in their matchup against Hermleigh.

She entered the sixth inning with a no-hitter. To that point, the only baserunners had been off two errors. Lexi Greenwood for Hermleigh reached on the Owls’ third error of the game. She then scored off an RBI triple by Sydney Hancock.

Hancock scored on the very next pitch off a sacrifice fly that made it 2-0.

The game was a fast-paced pitcher’s duel with the first five innings only taking 55 minutes. The Owls were able to get a two-out single in the first from Jessie Durrett, but couldn’t bring her home.

In the bottom of the third, the Owls worked two singles, but Eden Morris was thrown out trying to reach third. Their next hit wouldn’t come until the sixth off a leadoff double. Alaina Goodwin was thrown out though trying to stretch it into a triple.

With two outs, Jessie Durrett hit a double to center as well to put herself in scoring position. She was brought home on a single from Collier to make it 2-1.

Collier struck out the side in the top half of the 7th, and finished with 10 on the day, to give the Owls a fighting chance. But they couldn’t get the tying run aboard.

Their season ends with a 17-6 record.

