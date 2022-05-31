2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Auburn Regional bracket, schedule, game times and TV info
Auburn baseball, the No. 14 overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, will host the Auburn Regional with UCLA, Florida State and Southeastern Louisiana.
The Tigers will begin their tournament run against Southeastern Louisiana, and the winner will face the UCLA-Florida State winner in the double-elimination format.
Here's the full regional schedule as action begins Friday at Plainsman Park.
2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Auburn Regional schedule
All games at Plainsman Park in Auburn
Double-elimination format
Game 1: No. 2 seed UCLA vs. No. 3 seed Florida State, 11 a.m. on ESPN2
Game 2: No. 1 seed Auburn vs. No. 4 seed Southeastern Louisiana, 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Saturday, June 4
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBD
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBD
Sunday, June 5
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD
Monday, June 6
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, TBD
