2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Auburn Regional bracket, schedule, game times and TV info

By Nick Gray, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
Auburn baseball, the No. 14 overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, will host the Auburn Regional with UCLA, Florida State and Southeastern Louisiana.

The Tigers will begin their tournament run against Southeastern Louisiana, and the winner will face the UCLA-Florida State winner in the double-elimination format.

Here's the full regional schedule as action begins Friday at Plainsman Park.

2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Auburn Regional schedule

All games at Plainsman Park in Auburn

Double-elimination format

Game 1: No. 2 seed UCLA vs. No. 3 seed Florida State, 11 a.m. on ESPN2

Game 2: No. 1 seed Auburn vs. No. 4 seed Southeastern Louisiana, 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBD

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 rematch IF Game 5 winner wins Game 6, TBD

