Mechanicsville, MD

Patriotic celebration held at St. Mary's farm

By Staff photos by Marty Madden
Southern Maryland News
 3 days ago
Summerseat Farm hosted a Memorial Day celebration Saturday. In addition to live music, visitors to the 128-acre working farm in Mechanicsville enjoyed games, demonstrations, food, hayrides, a Civil War camp and other activities. Musical performances by local music legend Joe Norris and Wesley Spangler and his band highlighted the days fun on the farm. The Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy, joined by Civil War re-enactors presented the colors.

Southern Maryland News

