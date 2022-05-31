ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Judge: Ex-cop must pay $2.2M to children of woman he killed

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uf7Uw_0fvs9P7g00

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a former Mississippi police officer to pay $2.2 million to four children of a woman whom he killed in May 2019.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen Davidson ordered Matthew Kinne on Thursday to pay $1.2 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

The judge awarded each child $300,000 in compensatory damages. Kinne’s actions “were intentional, wanton, willful and reckless. Accordingly, punitive damages are appropriate,” the judge said.

It may be Mississippi’s largest judgment ever in an excessive force case, lead attorney Carlos Moore told the newspaper in a telephone interview from Rome.

Motion filed to dismiss Morris Bevily case

Kinne is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to capital murder in the death of 32-year-old Dominique Clayton, whose children are now ages 11 to 17. Since he did not respond to the lawsuit filed in August 2021, the month after his guilty plea, the judge made a default ruling against him.

Although Kinne has no income, the city of Oxford will have to pay his damages if the family can prove he was in uniform and on duty as an Oxford police officer when he shot Clayton, Moore said.

“The million-dollar question is whether his actions were within the scope of his employment,” Moore said.

The lawsuit said Kinne went to the house to check on Clayton’s welfare. He drove his patrol car there and was wearing his uniform, according to the lawsuit.

Davidson had originally scheduled a hearing to determine damages but instead considered the five-page affidavit submitted last week by Shyjuan Clayton, Dominique Clayton’s sister.

Thursday’s ruling does not affect the city of Oxford and Police Chief Jeff McCutchen, who are also defendants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi county official faces felony drug charge, others

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A county official in northeastern Mississippi is free on bond after a weekend arrest for speeding and a felony drug charge. Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Gary Dan McKnight was arrested early Sunday by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers on charges which include felony possession of methamphetamine and four misdemeanors — speeding, […]
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three charged with murder in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and one woman is wanted in connection to a murder that happened on North Side Park in Kosciusko on Friday, April 29. Kosciusko police said Michael Lecole Summers, Tashey Shaniece Johnson and Aaliyah Caulisa Lusk were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Kenwon […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Ex-governor seeks to open medical marijuana testing facility

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove is teaming up with a health care executive to apply for a state license to open a medical marijuana testing facility. The Mississippi State Department of Health started taking applications Wednesday for the state’s new medical marijuana program for patients, medical practitioners, growers, processors, testers, and transportation and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested on drug charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman were arrested on drug charges in Pike County on Wednesday, June 1. Deputies said they received information about possible criminal activity on Cedar Hill Lane. They said Edward Heaton was in possession of about 16 grams of meth. Additionally, Courtney Welch was charged with possession of […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Rome, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Greenwood man

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Fred Hoskins, of Greenwood. MBI officials said he is six feet and two inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction around 9:40 p.m. on County Road […]
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Memphis leaders urge MPD to decline security for Trump’s visit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis city leaders don’t want the Memphis police to have anything to do with former President Trump’s upcoming visit to the Memphis area. Leadership of the American Freedom Tour described the councilmen’s effort as “mean-spirited, partisan, and penurious.” Billboards have been popping up all around town that says Trump’s American Freedom […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippi medical marijuana registration begins June 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting June 1, 2022, online registration for all types of medical marijuana licensing will be available to applicants. The registration will open at 8:00 a.m. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), applications will be accepted online for all services, facilities and individuals regulated by the department. Individuals: patients and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Doctors push for COVID-19 booster shots for kids

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 booster shots are now available for children ages five and older. “Children can get COVID more than once, and that is something that we have seen over the last two years. We’ve seen children who got COVID during the Delta surge last summer and during the winter surge of Omicron. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Moore
WJTV 12

Rural Infrastructure Summit to be held in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons will host the state’s inaugural Rural Infrastructure Summit in Cleveland. The summit will kick off at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 and wrap up Friday, June 3. The event is being held at the Lyric Hotel in Cleveland. The goal of the summit is to […]
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Plane crash victim ID’d as Memphis man

Note: This story has been updated with new information about the location of the crash and the address of the victim. CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — One person died following a plane crash Tuesday morning near the Mississippi River. The victim was later identified as 62-year-old Malcolm King of Hernando, Mississippi, according to a Shelby […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
WJTV 12

KKK recruitment flyer left on MS church steps ahead of anniversary

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– Members of a small African-American congregation in DeSoto County were shocked Sunday morning to find a KKK flyer on the front steps of their church. The flyer, urging people to join the Klan, outraged Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church members just a month away from the church’s 143rd anniversary. Pastor Rodney Moore […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Local HS Baseball Grad Transfers to Miss. State

Landon Gartman has made his decision. The Enterprise High School grad is transferring to Mississippi State. He will play on the Bulldogs’ baseball team. He is transferring from the University of Memphis. THe right-handed pitcher pitched nearly 90 innings this past season.
ENTERPRISE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ap#District Court
WJTV 12

M-Braves lose 7-5 against Montgomery Biscuits

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 7-5 against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park on Wednesday, June 1. After falling behind 6-0, C.J. Alexander hit a solo homer to the grass berm under the scoreboard in left center field to make it 6-1. Drew Lugbauer hit a solo shot past the left-field […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy