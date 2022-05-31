ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jacob Trouba under fire again after heavy hit takes out key player in game seven

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URtWp_0fvs9Mij00

The Rangers’ path to a game seven win became a little easier after Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta exited in the second period with a lower body injury, and the Rangers beat third-string goalie Pyotr Kochetkov moments after he came into the game to open up a 3-0 lead.

But Carolina was already shorthanded by then, after top-line winger Seth Jarvis was knocked out of the game midway through the first period after another heavy hit by Jacob Trouba, which led to another debate on NHL Twitter as to whether the hit was a clean one.

Jarvis struggled to get off the ice after the hit up high, which led to a too many men on the ice penalty against Carolina, resulting in a power play for the Rangers, who scored on the man advantage to make it a 2-0 game. As for Trouba, who was under fire for his high hit on Sidney Crosby in game five of the first round series against the Penguins and then hit Max Domi in game four of the conference semifinals, his hits have been under the microscope all postseason.

The hit on Crosby came with the Rangers down in the game 2-0, and after he left, New York scored three times in less than three minutes to take momentum and stave off elimination, eventually winning in game six with Crosby still sidelined to force a game seven. After the Domi hit, Steven Lorentz went after Trouba for the hit and was issued a instigator penalty that put New York on the man advantage, which they scored on to take a 1-0 lead en route to evening the series at two games apiece.

So, the recent hits from Trouba that many have argued aren’t clean have also led to some favorable outcomes for the Blueshirts, only adding to many fans’ ire about Trouba’s style of play.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 2

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning forward Ross Colton’s ‘disdain’ for the Rangers runs deep

NEW YORK — Lightning forward Ross Colton’s “disdain” for the New York Rangers started when he was a kid growing up in New Jersey rooting for the rival Devils. Colton remembers the 30-minute NJ Transit train rides with his older brother, Robert, to Newark to watch Devils home games at the Prudential Center, including New Jersey’s Eastern Conference final win over the Rangers in 2012.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Rangers vs. Lightning: Eastern Conference Finals series odds and prediction

Lightning -175 Rangers vs. Lightning Series Prediction. The New York Rangers are arguably the least likely of the final four contenders for the Stanley Cup. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has dragged them to this spot, after largely getting outplayed in the first two rounds of the postseason. He has a .928 save percentage in the playoffs, which has resulted in the Rangers actual goals against (2.82) being 1.2 goals per game lower than their expected goals against (4.02).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Craig Berube’s stunning Torey Krug admission will have Blues fans fuming

The St. Louis Blues put up a valiant fight against the Colorado Avalanche, but they were ultimately defeated in a six-game series. Star defender Torey Krug missed the entire second round after sustaining an injury in St. Louis’ first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild. Not having the veteran defenseman available was a big loss for the Blues against the Avs, and Craig Berube’s latest comments on Krug’s injury are sure to have fans confused and furious.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Bourque
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Wes Mccauley
Person
Pyotr Kochetkov
Person
Max Domi
FanSided

Cardinals: This trade with rival Pirates could help fix rotation woes

The St. Louis Cardinals are a trade or two away from fixing their starting rotation, and it should all start with Jose Quintana. The Pirates, despite some signs of life in this early season, remain several years away from contention (if you can call it that). Ben Cherington has rebuilt Pittsburgh’s farm system into one of the best in baseball, and will be looking to add to said system at the deadline this year with a few savvy moves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Copp Trade Looking Better for Jets Thanks to Rangers’ Playoff Success

The Andrew Copp trade is looking better for the Winnipeg Jets than it initially did thanks to the New York Rangers’ playoff success. Rangers Advance Past Round 2; Second-Rounder in Trade Upgrades to First. Many Jets fans were temporary Blueshirts boosters over the first two rounds of the Stanley...
NHL
FOX Sports

Hurricanes' Jarvis, Raanta start offseason in recovery mode

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes rookie Seth Jarvis took a beating in the Stanley Cup playoffs, including a jarring hit that left him with an apparent concussion and spotty memories in the aftermath. He’s feeling better now that the headache has faded, at least. But he’s still feeling...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

“Sorry About Your First” – Copp, Rangers Move on to Third Round

The New York Rangers have officially made it to the Eastern Conference Final, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 7 on the road at PNC Arena on Monday night. The game was only close until opening puck drop; it was all Rangers from that point on. Just four years removed from the team issuing a statement to its fans on the current rebuild process, New York navigated its way through two rounds of playoff hockey and now finds itself setup to face off against the dominant Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Seven#Baseball Bat#Nhl Twitter#Rangers
Yardbarker

New York Rangers have already proven something in these playoffs

At the beginning of the season, no one expected the New York Rangers to make it to the Conference Finals. As the year went on and the team improved, it became more probable but was still more of a fantasy. Yet here they are preparing to take on the Tampa...
NHL
NHL

Post-season Send Off: Kevin Fiala

Forward had a career year but has an uncertain future in Minnesota as offseason begins. By almost any measure, Kevin Fiala just wrapped up one of the finest individual seasons in Wild history. Fiala's 33 goals marked the first time in his NHL career he reached the 30-goal plateau, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Igor Shesterkin, Filip Chytil lead Rangers' rout of Lightning in ECF opener

Behind a flurry of offense and solid goaltending, the Rangers took the conference final opener in a rout, inching one step closer to reaching the Stanley Cup Final. Six Rangers finished with two points on the night, led by Filip Chytil, who scored two goals, including the game-winner. Along with Chytil, five Rangers tallied goals, including Chris Kreider, Frank Vatrano, Artemi Parnarin, and Mika Zibanejad.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Eight new starters, different vibe: Inside the New York Jets' head-turning offseason

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Five months later, Joe Douglas still remembers the feeling. The New York Jets had just lost their season finale to the Buffalo Bills 27-10 to finish 4-13 -- their sixth straight losing season. On the flight home, the general manager tried to remind himself it was a rebuilding year, that growing pains were expected, but that didn't dull the sting.
NFL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Panarin On-Pace for Series Breakout with Game 1 Success

In a series billed to be a goaltending duel between two of the league’s best – Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin – the New York Rangers‘ offense shined in a 6-2 Game-1 win. It took just 30 minutes for the Rangers to match the goal total the Tampa Bay Lightning allowed all series against the Florida Panthers (3), and by the final horn, the Blueshirts had doubled that total, all in Game 1.
NHL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy