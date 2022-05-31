ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia could make the dollar less attractive with negative interest rates on deposits to help elevate China's yuan and other currencies

  • Russia's central bank said it could impose negative interest rates on dollar and euro corporate deposits.
  • Sanctions have already decreased the appeal of the two currencies, and negative rates would accelerate this trend, the bank said.
  • Moscow is seeking ways to make alternative currencies, like China's yuan, more attractive to use.

