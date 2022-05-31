Russia could make the dollar less attractive with negative interest rates on deposits to help elevate China's yuan and other currencies

In Alaska, there is a 180-mile stretch of watershed known as the Cook Inlet. For nearly five years, about 1 million acres of land off the shore of this area, which stretches from the Gulf of Alaska to Anchorage and is home to several endangered species, were up for auction — available for gas companies to bid on and use to drill for oil. That is no longer the case. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it will not go forward with any sales in the region.

22 DAYS AGO