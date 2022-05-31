ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

My daughter was told she was ‘too young’ for bowel cancer – she died months later

By Alex Winter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13p8lH_0fvs9DmC00

A MUM has told of her devastation after her daughter died less than a year after docs told her she was "too young" to have bowel cancer.

Amelia 'Millie' Grace was just 24 when she lost her life to the illness, 10 months after she was finally diagnosed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRcTs_0fvs9DmC00
Amelia 'Millie' Grace was just 24 when she died of bowel cancer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhkJ0_0fvs9DmC00
Mum Therese says she was 'fobbed off' by doctors who refused to test her properly because of her age

Her mother Therese, who lives in Cornwall, says medics overlooked initial warning signs of the disease because of her age.

Despite repeatedly visiting her GP after suffering bleeding when she went to the toilet, Millie was "never tested for bowel cancer", Therese told Cornwall Live.

A series of scans for stomach pains led to medics finding cysts on her ovaries, but an operation to remove them in 2020 was cancelled when Covid hit.

During the first lockdown, Millie's symptoms worsened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkHth_0fvs9DmC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnZ6L_0fvs9DmC00

Therese said: "She was tired. Her stomach was swollen.

"She could feel lumps and bumps on her stomach."

Millie was finally diagnosed in December that year when she finally had the operation.

Horrified surgeons discovered she had stage four cancer, which had spread to her liver and ovaries.

She died in October 2021.

"Millie asked, 'Will I die?' and the doctor replied, 'Quite possibly, yes', but in the same breath said, 'But it’s rare in someone your age'”, Therese said.

The mum has decided to speak out about bowel cancer after Dame Deborah James revealed she is now receiving hospice at home care in her own battle with the disease.

Millie's primary tumour was 18cm when she was diagnosed. However, she took a 12-week break from chemotherapy in July 2021 after signs of improvement.

Just three weeks into the respite, however, she began to feel unwell.

"She took to her bed, which wasn't like Millie," Therese said.

"By the September she was still in a lot of pain. She was backwards and forwards from A&E.

MUM'S HEARTBREAK

"They did another scan in the September and that's when the doctor said her cancer had progressed significantly."

Millie initially refused to go to a hospice for pain management as she was terrified she'd die - but was eventually in so much agony she finally agreed to stay.

"The mets [metastatic tumours] in her liver and ovaries had regrown, and further mets were in her lungs, bones and stomach lining," Therese said.

"She was admitted to Marie Curie Hospice on September 26 for pain management. However, during this short period, the cancer progressed to her skin and brain.

"It's like the cancer just took over. It was so aggressive.

"She didn't stand a chance."

Weeks later, Millie died in Therese's arms.

I put her in my arms and told her how much I loved her and how proud I was of her

"She was getting more tired," Therese said.

"About an hour before she died, they got me a bed and I got in next to her and just put her into my arms and talked to her.

"I was telling her how much I loved her and how proud I was of her."

She said she believes Millie could have been saved if doctors had tested for bowel cancer earlier.

She urged others who are concerned to "check your poo".

"You can go to the doctors at any age and ask for a FIT test to rule out bowel cancer. Be assertive, you aren't too young," she said.

"That’s what Millie’s legacy is, that’s what she wanted – for young people not to be fobbed off like she was.”

For more information, or to donate to Therese's campaign, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/tess-grace3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TE20R_0fvs9DmC00
Therese has urged anyone with concerns about their health to visit their GP and push for proper testing

Comments / 4

Liberty
2d ago

This is why it's so important to be pro active. We know our bodies better than the Doctors so when we know something is not right we need to be persistent until we find a Doctor that listens. My condolences to the family and may Millie rest in peace. 🙏

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42 (OLD)

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah James
Long Beach Tribune

White woman, a mother of Black adopted teenager, claims her daughter ‘begged her to turn White’ because she was called the N-word and bullied in school due to her race for years, lawsuit

White man and woman, parents of Black adopted teenage girl, decided to file a lawsuit against their child’s school and the school district because the young girl has been constantly bullied because of her race while in school and the school officials are accused of not doing enough to protect her. According to the lawsuit, the threats and harassment lasted for extended period of time and at one point, the girl couldn’t handle the students’ behavior and asked her mother if she could become White so she won’t be bullied.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Pain Management#Uk#Mum#Cornwall Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Cancer
Davenport Journal

“Half of my jaw had been eaten away before anyone took me seriously”, Woman said doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis during a routine appointment

The 36-year-old woman said that doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after her dentist spotted they were infected during a routine appointment. The former certified nursing assistant was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in her lower jaw which is an inflammation caused by an infection somewhere else in the body. The mother of two believes she developed the inflammation due to an infection in her tooth, caused by the root canal treatment. Luckily, all her medical procedures were covered by insurance. Now, she wants to share her story to help others suffering as a result of medical complications to feel less alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
465K+
Followers
27K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy