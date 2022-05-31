Roy Turner to retire after 23 years with the Wichita Open

After 43 years of coaching and promoting professional sports in Wichita, Roy Turner will retire October 1, 2022. Turner has served as the Wichita Open golf tournament director for the past 23 years, an event that has been a staple on the tour’s schedule since its 1990 inaugural season. Previously, Turner was manager for 8 years with the Wichita Wings soccer club.

Turner will give out one more trophy and champion’s check on the 18th green at Crestview Country Club on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19th.

Turner leaves the incoming tournament director, Dusty Buell, with five-year contracts in place with both the PGA TOUR and Crestview Country Club. Turner will step down as tournament director of the Wichita Open in October but will remain on staff in a consultative role until October 2023.

The 33rd playing of the Wichita Open is June 16-19 at Crestview Country Club.