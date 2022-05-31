ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Jeri L. Peterson

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeri L. Peterson was born February 13, 1935 in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore R. and Irene L. (Batterson) Anderson. She died Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Wesley Village in Macomb, Illinois where she had been a resident for nine years. Reared and educated in Southeastern Iowa, Jeri...

Dorothy J. Dahlstrom

Dorothy J. Dahlstrom, 97, of Wataga, Illinois, passed away peacefully June 1, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. She was born February 14, 1925 in Galesburg the daughter of Gerald and Iva (Hoff) Robertson. She married Richard Houlihan and he preceded her in death. She later married Herbert Dahlstrom and he also preceded her in death.
WATAGA, IL
Jack R. Dutton

Jack R. Dutton, age 92, of Monmouth, Illinois; passed away at 9:20 am on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. Jack was born on October 6, 1930 in Coldbrook Township in Rural Warren County. Jack was raised in Mercer County and as a boy moved to Kirkwood where he attended local schools and Yorkwood High School where he graduated with the class of 1948. Jack married Evelyn Louise Kaywood on September 23, 1950 in Monmouth, Illinois. She passed away on September 25, 2021. Jack began work at Central Feed and Produce in Kirkwood, Illinois and was employed there as the operator for forty-four years and until his retirement. He was an avid Chicago Cubs Baseball fan, and enjoyed NASCAR racing, especially when a “Chevy” was the winner. Jack loved times with his children, his grand and great grandchildren, and spending time with his brothers and sisters. Jack was also known to judge a handshake, and love a strong handshake in an individual. He is survived by three daughters, Denise and Roger Babbitt of Stark, Florida; Betty and John Ballard of Monmouth, Illinois; and Joyce and Bob Melton of Little York, Illinois. There are three sons who survive, Jack and Lisa Dutton of Burlington, Iowa; Bob and Mandy Dutton of West Burlington, Iowa; and Michael and Tracy Dutton of Macomb, Illinois. Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren also are surviving. Jack’s sisters survive, Peg Lantz of Monmouth, Illinois and Mary and Paul Fonseca of Monmouth, Illinois and two brothers, Jim and Carol Dutton of Kirkwood, Illinois and Bill and Diane Dutton of Oquawka, Illinois. Preceding Jack in his death are his parents, wife, three great grandchildren, and two brothers.
MONMOUTH, IL
Charles A. Raes

Charles A. Raes, age 77, of Monmouth, Illinois and formerly of the Yorkwood area, passed away at 9:03 am on May 27, 2022 at the Farmington Village Nursing and Rehab in Farmington, Illinois. Charles was born on April 3, 1945 in Geneseo, Illinois and is the son of Oscar O. and Margaret Van Holderbeck Raes. He was raised in Illinois City, Illinois where he attended local schools and attended and graduated from Yorkwood High School with the class of 1963. After his schooling Charles served the United States of America in the Army, where he was a E Specialist, and served in Viet Nam. After returning from service Charles was employed as a professional driver and drove for Munson Transportation in Monmouth and later for Pyles Trucking in Goodfield, Illinois. He is a former member of the Little York Lions Club. He also loved to go hunting and fishing.
MONMOUTH, IL
Sargent Thomas Parker

Sargent Thomas Parker 82, of Good Hope, Illinois, passed away at 6:37 PM Sunday, April 24, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Peoria, Illinois to Stanley and Mary (Matthews) Parker. He was raised by Bea and Bill Parker. Surviving...
GOOD HOPE, IL
John T. Guthrie

John T. Guthrie, age 84, of Oquawka, Illinois, died Friday May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. After a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer, he was care for by Henderson County Hospice Services. John was born April 13, 1938 in Milford, Iowa and is the son of Quintus A and Helen E Wiggins Guthrie. On May 4, 1968, John married Sandra K. Stivers (nee McDavid) in Monmouth, Illinois. Along with marriage, John happily became a step father to Jim and Pati Stivers on May 4, 1973. John and Sandy welcomed their son J. Kyle Guthrie. John worked at Monmouth Stone Company for approximately forty years until his retirement in 2007. John is a member of the Mid Central Operating Engineers Union and the Oquawka United Methodist Church. John is an avid New York Jets Football fan and loved to go the Catfish Bend Casino. John is survived by his daughter, Pati Langer of Burlington, Iowa and two sons, Jim and Claudia Stivers of Deerfield, Illinois and Kyle Guthrie of Mason, Michigan. There are nine grandchildren and two great great grandchildren surviving. John’s sister, Venita Louise and Peter Millis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and two brothers, Dick and Judy Guthrie of Pheonix, Arizona and Nick and Loretta Guthrie of Sioux City, Iowa. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife Sandra, and brother, Arthur T. Guthrie, Sr.
OQUAWKA, IL
Tamara Sloan

Tamara Sloan, 50, of Galesburg, IL, passed away at 1:55 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. She was born September 26, 1971 in Galesburg, the daughter of John Sloan and Rebecca Anderson. She was raised and educated in Avon and graduated from Avon High School.
GALESBURG, IL
Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Top 60 Most Influential People of the Last 50 years- Galesburg’s Evan Massey

In celebrating the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s and Title IX’s 50th Anniversary, the IBCA had media and coaches select the 30 most impactful people in Men’s Basketball and the 30 most impactful people in Women’s basketball during the last 50 years. This week, the IBCA recognized Galesburg High School’s Evan Massey.
GALESBURG, IL
Pattee Outdoor Pool Opens Saturday, June 4th

The Pattee Outdoor Pool in Monmouth opens tomorrow at noon. The pool will be open seven days a week, noon to 6 pm, unless the weather is not cooperating. Warren County YMCA CEO Sam Brooks says there is now a text messaging system set up for individuals to receive updates and to stay informed with all things YMCA related:
MONMOUTH, IL
IHSA Class 1A and 2A Baseball and Softball State Finals Schedule

The defending state champs in Class 1A and 2A softball are still alive in the postseason and are both in Peoria for the 2022 state finals. Class 1A champs, Illini Bluffs, beat the Marissa/Coulterville co-op 12-4 in Monday’s Super-Sectional. IB will now play Newark in the Final Four at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria in the first semifinal at 10:00 on Friday morning. That will be followed by the second semifinal at noon between perennial power Casey-Westfield and Forreston. Forreston scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th to beat West Central 6-5 in the Super-Sectional.
PEORIA, IL
Knox College Hall of Fame Spotlight: Lane Bridgford

Lane Bridgford, Knox Class of 1920, was a standout member of the 1919 Knox College football team. The team was inducted into the Knox-Lombard Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. More than 100 years after his playing career, Bridgford is still in the Knox top-10 performers in a dozen categories. He is first in extra points in a game (9); fourth in most total points in a game (27); fourth in career total points (180); fourth in extra points attempted in a season (33); sixth in total points in a season (95); tied for sixth in touchdowns in a season (12); tied for sixth in career touchdowns (26); and eighth in extra points made in a season (23). He also has the second longest fumble return (85 yards); 10th longest punt return (55 yards); and 10th longest interception return (60 yards) in school history. He was the leader in career touchdowns until 1989, a record that stood for 70 years. He was in the top 4 in nine of the previous categories in 1969, 50 years after his final game.
GALESBURG, IL
OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center Hosting an Open House for Redesigned Emergency Department

OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Illinois, will hold a community open house for the newly redesigned emergency department (ED) on Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. – noon. The public is invited to attend. The transition of patient care to the new department is slated for early-mid June upon approval by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
MONMOUTH, IL
DCI Colts Drum & Bugle Corps Sharing Musical Talents with Monmouth Community During Spring Training on the Monmouth College Campus

In the midst of his first year as Athletic and Symphonic Concert Band Director, John Eckstine had a goal of bringing more attention to the Monmouth College Marching Arts Department. Eckstine has done just that by bringing the Drum Corps International (DCI) Colts Drum and Bugle Corps from Dubuque, Iowa for their annual spring training on the Monmouth College campus until June 29th before they travel for competitions come July. Staying right on campus all month, Director Eckstine shares what makes up the DCI Colts Drum and Bugle Corps:
MONMOUTH, IL
WMOI/WRAM Athlete of the Week for Week Ending May 29, 2022

Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending May 29, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is softball players seniors Carlee Woodell, Karleigh Ashby and junior Ailexa Hunter. These 3 girls were named to the Three Rivers Conference’s West Division All-Conference team. Ashby was a 2nd team outfielder, with Hunter making the second team as a pitcher. Woodell was named to the Honorable Mention list as an infielder.
MONMOUTH, IL
Choral Dynamics of Galesburg is Back This Weekend for Their 89th Production

This weekend, Choral Dynamics of Galesburg will present their 89th performance, entitled “C’mon Get Happy” at the Orpheum Theatre at 7:30 pm Friday, June 3rd and Saturday, June 4th and at two o’clock Sunday, June 5th. A non-auditioned group of singers and performers, Development Chair Carol Maloney shares the programs long standing history:
GALESBURG, IL
Haynes Steps Down as Monmouth College Track and Field Coach, Will Remain as Director of Athletics

Brian Woodard named new Fighting Scots Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Head Coach. Monmouth College’s Roger Haynes, a 53-time Midwest Conference Track and Field Coach of the Year, recently stepped down from the position of head coach of the Fighting Scots Men’s and Women’s Track and Field. Just last month, Haynes was awarded the conference’s women’s coach of the year, following the Scots’ women’s outdoor team title.
MONMOUTH, IL
Henderson County Deputies Arrest Man for Possession of Methamphetamine

Henderson County Chief Deputy, Matthew Link releases the arrest of an Oquawka, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. On Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 Sheriff’s Deputies were at residence in rural Keithsburg assisting Mercer County Deputies arresting a man on a Mercer County warrant. While making an arrest on the warrant, Deputies observed a pickup pulling up to the residence. The Deputies knew the driver, Jason W. Parkins, age 47 to have a suspended driver’s license. Parkins was arrested for the suspended license. Upon search of the vehicle, Deputies located a glass smoking pipe and 12.5 grams of methamphetamine. Parkins was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing. Parkins is charged with Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Methamphetamine. Parkin’s vehicle is also being held, subject to seizure. Parkins is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL

