High surf advisory for south-facing shores statewide

By Chevy Chevalier, Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory on Tuesday for south-facing shores statewide at 4:08 a.m. The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 2.

