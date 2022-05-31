Read full article on original website
Related
A Filipino Christmas in SF starts with the ‘Parol Stroll’
The procession held the Christmas lanterns high and slowly circled the gardens, vanquishing the December darkness. Perhaps by order of the gods, the day’s torrential downpour had ceased. Even drunken Santa Con participants who stumbled through SoMa suddenly righted themselves at the sight: Dozens of Filipinos lifting their handmade, star-shaped parols to the sky.
This year, Chinatown put a spotlight on itself for Christmas
The change began with a deal. A month ago, a group of community advocates began offering free “LED energy-saving lights that are easy and safe to install” to businesses in Chinatown that wanted to decorate for the holidays. Responses arrived swiftly. Within three days, 151 small businesses signed up for the Christmas lights.
Mission Local
San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.https://missionlocal.org/
Comments / 0