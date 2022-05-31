ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger helps teenager injured in bicycle accident

By Lindsey Eaton
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WXIN) — A Brownsburg teenager is home recovering after being injured in a bicycle accident, and 17-year-old Jackson Mullins is thanking the stranger who stopped to help.

Mullins has a bandage on the side of his head covering the five staples and his shirt sleeve covers most of the scrapes.

“If I slightly touch it, it hurts,” he said.

Mullins had finished up his shift at McDonalds just before midnight Saturday and was riding his bike home.  He was about two blocks away when he crashed.

“I just went black out and I don’t remember anything after that,” said Mullins.

The 17-year-old has a rare genetic disease called myotonia congenita which impacts his muscles and can cause him to fall.

“Everything just kind of stops on his body and it’ll just kind of stiffen up and he won’t be able to pedal, he won’t be able to do anything,” said his mother, JoAnna Mullins Spence.

She said she thinks this may be what happened on her son’s ride home when he fell and hit his head. He was on the side of the road near Brownsburg High School and was alone until a stranger showed up.

“I usually go the backway home and ended up coming this way,” said Brandalyn Bucksot.

Bucksot said she saw Mullins on the ground and knew he was in trouble.

“His hands, his neck, his face,” he said. “Everything was covered in blood.”

Bucksot stopped, called 911 and waited with Mullins until help showed up.

“I have never seen anything like that. It was midnight,” Bucksot said. “I was scared but he looked more scared.”

Mullins was taken to the hospital and since that night Bucksot has wondered if he was okay. Meanwhile, Mullins and his mom wondered who it was who helped him. Social media connected them and the group met Monday.

“I am just thankful that she was in the right spot at the right time,” said Mullins Spence.

