Danbury, CT

Two arrested after pointing paintball gun at children

By Olivia Casey
 3 days ago

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested in Danbury on Tuesday after pointing a paintball gun at children, police said.

The Danbury Police Department responded to multiple calls of two males pointing weapons from inside their cars at children waiting for their school buses. Officers located the car and arrested both individuals.

Officials said a paintball gun was recovered from the car.

This is an ongoing story.

