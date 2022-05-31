ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseburg Police Jailed a woman following an alleged DUII incident early Saturday. An RPD report said just before 3:15 a.m. an officer was driving south on Southeast Jackson Street whey they observed a sports car...

WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER FIGHT WITH OFFICERS

Winston Police jailed a man after an incident on Wednesday. A WPD report said an officer noticed a vehicle speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour on Main Street. The officer stopped the vehicle and noticed that the driver had signs of impairment. The driver was found to be too intoxicated to drive and the officer attempted to take the man into custody.
WINSTON, OR
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII HIT AND RUN

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged DUII hit and run incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. the 29-year old was identified as the driver of an SUV that crashed into a power pole in the 600 block of Northeast Chestnut Avenue. The suspect allegedly fled the scene and went to a nearby residence. The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
ROSEBURG, OR
Springfield man arrested in connection to bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Police say they served a search warrant and arrested a man wanted in connection with a May 27 bank robbery this morning. Officials say that on May 27, US Bank notified law enforcement about a bank robbery that occurred in their Santa Clara branch. According to officials, the suspect entered the bank, purported to possess a firearm, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before escaping.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Springfield woman linked to fentanyl overdoses arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield woman who was on probation for theft and endangering the welfare of a minor is back in custody tonight. Nicole Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to theft and several counts of endangering the welfare of a minor back in April. Police said at the time that teenagers were doing drugs including fentanyl at her apartment.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
TWO TRANSIENTS JAILED THURSDAY

Two transients were jailed following a trespass report on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 10:20 p.m. a deputy responded to the 400 block of Becker Road in Melrose, and contacted the pair in a vehicle. A records check revealed that the 38-year old woman had two warrants for her arrest. There was also a restraining order prohibiting the 53-year old man from contacting the woman. Both were arrested and taken to jail. The female was held on $50,000 bail while the man was detained on $5,000 bail.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
WINSTON POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Winston Police jailed a woman following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Wednesday. A WPD report said the 57-year old was called in as being disorderly, yelling and screaming profanities and locking herself in the bathroom near the food pantry. Officers arrived to find the suspect still being disorderly but no longer locked in a bathroom stall.
WINSTON, OR
WOMAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, CITED FOR POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

An Oakland woman was jailed for warrants and cited for possession of fentanyl by Sutherlin Police on Wednesday. An SPD report said just after 5:30 p.m. the 25-year old was contacted near the corner of Walnut and Fist Street in Oakland in regards to another incident. After learning of the warrants, she was arrested. During a search, just over one gram of the drug was allegedly located in her possession.
OAKLAND, OR
Early morning hit-and-run leaves victim seriously injured

VENETA, Ore. -- One person is seriously hurt and a suspect is wanted for a hit-and-run, the Lane County Sheriff’s office reports. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in the area of Territorial Highway near Demming Road just after 1 a.m. on June 2. Deputies say that when they arrived, they learned that a person helping someone else jump-start their car was hit by a passing vehicle.
VENETA, OR
OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED ROBBERY-ATTEMPTED CAR JACKING

Sutherlin Police jailed a man for an alleged robbery and attempted car-jacking incident on Tuesday. An SPD report said just before 11:00 p.m. 33-year old Donny Morgan Junior allegedly used physical force against a victim and then broke the drivers window out with his fist in an attempt take the victim’s pickup, in the 100 block of Hutchins Road. Morgan Junior was charged with third-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and for second-degree counts of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
SUTHERLIN, OR
MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE

A Sutherlin man was jailed for possession of a stolen vehicle, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said the Sutherlin Police Department had received information about a stolen vehicle. At 8:45 a.m. a citizen spotted the vehicle at a business on Roberts Creek Road in Green. Deputies responded to the area and took 32-year old Carl McFarland into custody. Bail was set at $50,000.
SUTHERLIN, OR
Hit & Run, Lane Co., June 3

Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. near Demming Rd. just after 1:00am this morning after receiving reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Upon arrival they learned that a person assisting someone jumpstart a car was struck by a passing vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene southbound towards Veneta. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado. It is likely to have damage to the front and/or passenger side. Broken pieces of dark green painted plastic were left behind by the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
LANE COUNTY, OR
MAN JAILED IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed in connection with an alleged stolen vehicle incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said at 3:15 p.m. a deputy was traveling down Rolling Hills Road in Green when he spotted a sedan which had been reported as stolen. Prior to seeing that vehicle the deputy passed a man at the corner of Rolling Hills and Stella, who was walking south. The man kept his head down as the deputy passed by.
ROSEBURG, OR
Selling Drugs while on Post Prison Supervision, June 3

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Medford, Oregon man on post-prison supervision after a previous drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison for eluding law enforcement while in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm. Vincent Russell Jacobo, 38, was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on December 31, 2020, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol in Medford when he observed a black sedan driving toward him at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled and the deputy terminated the pursuit. A short time later, the deputy located the vehicle in a ditch and observed Jacobo attempting to crawl out the back window. Authorities arrested Jacobo and located a gram of heroin, two cell phones, and $1,500 on his person. Later, detectives from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement team (MADGE) searched Jacobo’s vehicle and located more than 90 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, a loaded pistol, and drug packaging material. At the time of the incident, Jacobo had recently been released from state prison after convictions for drug trafficking and other felonies. On January 28, 2021, Jacobo was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Later, on February 1, 2022, he was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On February 28, 2022, Jacobo waived indictment and pleaded guilty.
MEDFORD, OR
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENTS

A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged menacing incident on Monday. A DCSO report said at about 9:20 p.m. a caller said some subjects had come to his neighbor’s house on Maple Street in Riddle. The caller went outside to tell them his neighbor was not home and that they needed to leave. The caller said the subjects began to get confrontational with him. One allegedly shoved the caller up against the door of his house while the other man pointed a pistol at him. The pair then left in a vehicle.
Man found guilty of murder sentenced to life in prison

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- A Eugene man charged with murder and a bias crime for shooting a Black man in east Salem following a road rage incident has been sentenced to life in prison. The Statesman Journal reports Marion County Judge Courtland Geyer this week sentenced Manuel North to life...
SALEM, OR
Police respond to man pointing splatter ball gun at South Eugene High School

4J district officials are assuring students and families that an incident with two young adults outside South Eugene High School has been addressed by Eugene Police. An EPD spokesperson says they got a call at 9:14 Wednesday morning about the two walking across from the school near 18th and Patterson. One pointed what looked like a weapon at the school, ground, and an electrical box.
EUGENE, OR

