Farmer says ’23 diesel prices likely to be higher than this year. A Southwest Nebraska farmer says the future cost of diesel fuel is alarming. Don Batie says he hasn’t purchased anything for 2023. “I did talk to one to retailer and what he was telling me was troubling. He doesn’t have anything for sale but the prices he’s been hearing from his wholesalers are higher than 2022.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO