A Tale Of Two Counties – Los Alamos County Fights Fire And ‘Fights’ COVID

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, 95.5 percent of Los Alamos County residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine primary series. However, Los Alamos County officials remind the community that the COVID-19 virus has not disappeared, but continues to mutate and change in ways allowing community transmission to occur despite vaccine availability and a high prevalence of prior infections. Highly transmissible variants of the Omicron variant continue to spread globally, and the US, including New Mexico and Los Alamos County, are now undergoing yet another wave of infections following the recent January 2022 surge. The New Mexico Department of Heath website at https://cv.nmhealth.org. identifies a number of tools available to protect individuals, families, and the community:

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO