1 dead, 1 critically injured in Milpitas hang gliding crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – One person is dead and another is critically injured after a hang gliding crash in Milpitas on Monday afternoon.

Authorities received a call at approximately 11:59 a.m. about a crash at Ed Levin Park, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis told KCBS Radio on Tuesday morning.

The Milpitas Fire Department arrived on the scene to find two individuals and pronounced one of them, a male adult, dead. The other victim, a female adult, was critically wounded and airlifted to a local hospital. Davis did not have an update on her medical condition.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will announce the identity of the deceased victim after his next of kin has been notified.

Both individuals were hang gliding at the time of the incident, but the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, Davis said.

No other information was available. An investigation by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office , and Milpitas Police and Fire Departments is ongoing.

"Our thoughts are with the family members during this tragic event," Davis said.

