Today: Sunny morning, then P.M. rain & storms, high 88. After a warm and muggy start to the day, showers and thunderstorms will return this afternoon. Thanks to sunshine and a southwesterly breeze, temperatures have had no trouble jumping into the 80s, and will max out just shy of 90 degrees. This heat is adding instability to our atmosphere, which will be fuel for thunderstorms later this afternoon. The southwesterly breeze is ahead of a cold front and is bringing in rich gulf moisture. This moisture is already showing up in the form of high humidity and will be linked to clouds, rain and thunderstorms.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO