SCAM ALERT: Fake Jewelry In Exchange For a Tank of Gas
By Tommy Carroll
97.9 WGRD
3 days ago
High gas prices are affecting everyone but especially those whose job is to drive for a living. On the upper end of gas prices around West Michigan, regular is at $4.99 and diesel is $5.39. You can find gas as low as $4.59 at Sams Club in Kentwood, and $4.64 at Costco in Cascade, with many others at $4.79 but most places are at $4.99 otherwise.
Living in Michigan means you're guaranteed to get stuck in construction and there is a good chance you will find yourself in a zipper merge situation. There is a debate among Michiganders on what is the proper way to do a zipper merge. Thankfully we have a clear-cut answer from MDOT on what is the right and wrong thing to do.
Michigan's oldest pop is coming out with a brand new flavor for a limited time. Vernors Black Cherry is the first new flavor for Vernors in over fifty years. Market development manager for Keurig Dr. Pepper Elizabeth Hensen said the new flavor will be available in 12-pack, 2 liter, and 20-ounce bottles.
While it's absolutely not the healthiest part of any complete breakfast, doughnuts are the part that we absolutely love the most. If you ask someone in West Michigan where the best place to get a doughnut is, you're going to get a ton of different answers. We all have our loyalties and favorites, and everyone will give you a million reasons why you have to try their pick.
Michigan is a great place to live, work, and play. With the Great Lakes and the over 11,000 inland lakes, we live in a water lover's paradise. On top of that, we have so many places to go camping and enjoy the outdoors with our friends and family. With all of that being said it might not come as a surprise that these three Michigan cities have made the list of top summer travel destinations in Michigan.
The popular Food Network show "Restaurant Impossible" hosted by Chef Robert Irvine will be filming an episode in Michigan next week and you're invited to be part of it. Chef Robert Irvine tries to turn around restaurants across America that are facing an impending demise if things don't improve. With a $10,000 budget and two days to work, Irvine uses his creativity and resourcefulness to turn the eatery's fortunes around. On day one, he assesses the business by observing the staff and kitchen during a full service. He then updates the menu and makes aesthetic changes to the restaurant in preparation for the grand reopening the following day. Irvine goes out into the community to get a crowd into the building to check out the improvements on the second day of the project according to IMBD.
Finals for the Golden Ticket Comedy Contest to send West Michigans Funniest to NYC is on Wednesday, June 1st!. Over the last few months, the top comics from Michigan have been competing in the Golden Ticket Comedy Contest to determine who will come closer to a trip to New York City. The semifinals are all wrapped up and on Wednesday night, 8 comedians will compete to see who can bring on the laughs. The Judges' choice will get a comedy weekend for Full House Comedy and a trip to perform alongside some legendary comedians at the famed New York Comedy Club. The People's choice of the night will get a cash prize of up to $2,500. Which is one the highest payout for any comedy competition in Michigan.
