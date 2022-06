MASON CITY — The State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum will be in Mason City on Thursday. Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs spokesman Michael Morain says the 300-square-foot museum is housed in a custom-built Winnebago package with 56 artifacts and a video that explores 13,000 years of Iowa history. “The current exhibit celebrates Iowa’s 175th statehood anniversary. It tells just interesting stories about some of Iowa’s people and places from all across the state. If people are around and they have a free moment on Thursday, stop into the mobile museum and just learn a little bit about Iowa history.”

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO