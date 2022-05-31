ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mulberry Avenue closed for water main replacement; Expected to re-open in July

By Submitted
voiceofmuscatine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuscatine Power & Water closed Mulberry Avenue on Tuesday, May 31 from East 9th Street to...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Pella, Monroe Residents Killed in Jasper County Wrong-Way Crash

Two area residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 163 Thursday in Jasper County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Lincoln MKX operated by 79 year old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes between Monroe and Prairie City near mile marker 22, colliding with a Chevy Trailblazer operated by 46 year old Delia Vance of Pella. Both individuals died due to their injuries; Vance was pronounced dead on-scene, while Findlow was transported by MercyOne Air to Des Moines, where she later died. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident, and was assisted by several agencies in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Traffic#Mulberry Avenue#Muscatine Power Water
ourquadcities.com

Pool closed temporarily because of vandalism

Because of an act of vandalism resulting in the Riverview Municipal Pool, Clinton, having to be drained according to the Model Aquatic Health Code regulations, the opening day for the pool (which was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 4, will be delayed until further notice, a news release from the city says.
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Bettendorf pool temporarily closed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water. An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September. Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be...
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Weather sirens in Scott County accidently activated

On Wednesday, June 1 at approximately 10 a.m., the outdoor weather sirens for Scott County, IA, sounded.  The sirens were not deliberately activated to notify the public of severe weather or a pending emergency.  The events leading up to the sounding of the sirens have been identified and remediated. At this time, according to the […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Fire at Moline golf store leaves estimated $45K in damages

MOLINE, Ill. — A fire Friday morning at a golf store in Moline caused approximately $45,000 in damages, according to the city's fire department. Crews responded to the fire at 10:40 a.m. at U.S. Golf Manufacturing along the 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline. They arrived five minutes later to discover light smoke and flames on an exterior wall at the back of the building.
MOLINE, IL
kciiradio.com

The Tractorcade Rolls into Kalona

The Kalona Tractorcade returns Saturday. The parade starts at 5 pm and Dean Miller explains how the event came to be as well as Saturday’s route, “What it is, is a couple of years ago with Covid, the Mayor of Kalona decided to have a car parade and so I decided to have a tractor parade. And, so what it is, is just a little parade of tractors that’s starting out at the Sinclair John Deere Tractor Dealership in Kalona and we’ll drive around Kalona, in Kalona only, and go through Pleasantview Home, the nursing home, and end up at the Kalona Sale Barn. It’s just something different to go out and have some fun some evening, driving the old tractors.”
KALONA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Donuts In America Might Be In Waterloo

Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!
WATERLOO, IA
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Casino Fined After Allowing Adult To Bring 4-Year-Old Onto Gaming Floor

(Burlington, IA) — State gambling regulators have fined an eastern Iowa casino for letting a customer bring a four-year-old onto the gaming floor. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it happened at the Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington when “the security officer did not challenge the individual and prevent the situation from occurring.” Ohorilko says, “the minor was sitting on the lap of the adult and pushing buttons on the machine — an employee did eventually notice it and removed the customer from the floor.” There was another incident at the Catfish Bend casino involving someone older — but still under the age of 21 — who gambled for more than half an hour before security intervened. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has fined the Burlington casino 40-thousand dollars for the two incidents.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Clinton Police arrest 20-year-old for broken glass in city pool

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of broken glass bottles in the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 S. 1st Street. Staff told police the glass was found in the morning and was not there the previous afternoon, according to a police release. According to...
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Quad Cities Liquidation expands into Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A local overstock merchandise business with a successful Rock Island location has recently opened a new store in the Hilltop neighborhood in Davenport. Jason Rockwell, Quad Cities Liquidation, talks about the expansion and what his business offers customers looking to shop for items (from major retailers) at steeply discounted prices. Nothing is more than 50% the price of original retail price.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police said officers responded to 4th and Marquette Streets in reference to a woman riding on the hood of a vehicle. The vehicle then crashed in the 1400 block of West 4th Street and caught fire, according to police. The investigation found the incident started...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Officers find casings Thursday after gunfire incident

Police found at least 10 casings in the street after a gunfire incident shortly after 5:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sylvan Avenue and East 9th Street, Davenport. Davenport Police told our Local 4 News crew no one reported any injuries. Officers, including a crime-scene technician, remained at the scene to talk with neighbors and tag evidence.
DAVENPORT, IA
iheart.com

Six Iowa Counties In Disaster Proclamation Due To Recent Storms

(Undated) -- Six Iowa counties are included in a state disaster proclamation, because of severe weather starting May 26th and continuing. Counties include: Boone, Des Moines County, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon and Webster counties. The proclamation activates the Individual Assistance Grant program for qualifying residents as well as a Disaster Management...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy