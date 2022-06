(CBS4) – The teenager who escaped custody in the Denver area after stabbing a guard escorting him to a dental appointment was taken back into custody late Tuesday afternoon. (credit: Mountain View Police) Seventeen-year-old Juan Ocegueda was captured just a few blocks from the dental office near 44th and Sheridan Boulevard following an hours-long manhunt by law enforcement. “He did have a little bit of blood on him on the sleeves of his shirt sweater. He just looked like he cooperated — no fight or nothing, he just walked out,” Francisco Fernandez said. He was with several others working on Eaton Street where the...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO