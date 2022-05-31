ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired army nurse remembering lives lost on Memorial Day

NBC 29 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlottesville remembering service members who lost their lives. Henley Middle...

www.nbc29.com

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville remembering service members who lost their lives

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The men and women who lost their lives fighting for our country are being remembered in downtown Charlottesville. VFW Post 1827 hosted a tribute at the Ting Pavilion Monday, May 30. It gave families, veterans, and the community a chance to recognize this solemn day. “This...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CARS fundraising for 4th of July fireworks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An annual fireworks show in Charlottesville needs your help to light up the night on the Fourth of July. The Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad is collecting donations to cover the cost for the show from Carter’s Mountain. It is aiming for $45,000 for the event. Any additional donations will go to help CARS.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Agnor-Hurt Elementary School students drop off donations at CASPCA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students from Agnor-Hurt Elementary School are lending a helping hand to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. Third graders collected donations for the shelter during Pet Month, and learned what it would take to adopt a pet. Teachers then went over cost, what care is needed, and how much responsibility it takes.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Donated fire truck from CFD arrives in Ghana

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville fire truck is now in Ghana after a donation between the sister cities and a long trip overseas. The delivery process took around nine months, the truck made it to Winneba Thursday, May 26. The Charlottesville Fire Department hopes this donation will improve fire...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Remains of Virginia woman recovered from the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 48 hours after two women went missing on Memorial Day when a group of people went over Bosher’s Dam on the James River, the remains of 23-year-old Lauren Winstead were recovered. Henrico Police say her body was located around 1:30 p.m. on...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. issues gun violence proclamation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is recognizing those who have lost their lives to gun violence. County supervisors passed a proclamation Wednesday, June 1, that recognizes the first Friday of June as a day to support community efforts to prevent the effects of gun violence. “It’s about drawing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UPD hopeful in recent recruiting efforts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police Department says it is making strides in fixing its staffing shortages. UPD took part in a job fair in Richmond last weekend, which resulted in the department collecting 60 applications. Sergeant Ben Rexrode says UPD is also sign-on bonuses. This is...
RICHMOND, VA
ktbb.com

One dead, one missing after 12 kayakers go over Virginia dam

(NEW YORK) -- One woman has died and another is missing after a group of 12 kayakers became stranded and then went over Bosher's Dam in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday afternoon. Ten kayakers were rescued shortly after the incident took place on the James River at around 3 p.m. local...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Time to sign up for the 4 Our Freedom 5K

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s still time to sign up for the 4 Our Freedom 5K. This event is being held at Panorama Farms to benefit members of our military and their families. The run kicks off on Saturday, June 4, at 8a.m. So far, there are 280 participants...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
marthastewart.com

Rain on This Couple's Wedding Day Changed Their Outdoor Ceremony Plans in Virginia—for the Better

Leyla and Bryce had both recently moved to Maryland when, at the urging of several friends and family members, they each created an account on Bumble. "We downloaded Bumble the same weekend, matched on a Sunday, went out on our first date that following week, and the rest is history," says Leyla. "Our first date was at the Owl Bar in Baltimore where we had Moscow mules and bonded over our similar taste in music. We then headed to a concert down by the waterfront in Baltimore." When Bryce popped the question at the couple's home in March 2019, he included Moscow mules alongside the ring—"a nod to our first date," says Leyla.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg and Luray hope to attract remote workers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg and the Town of Luray were two of five localities across the state chosen to be part of the Virginia Main Street Work from Home Pilot project. The state-funded project provides $10,000 worth of grant studies from the National Main Street Center...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC Washington

High School in Sterling, Virginia, Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Editor's Note: A teen was arrested and charged in the bomb threat, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. Here's our latest coverage. Students at Potomac Falls High School in Sterling, Virginia, evacuated early Wednesday afternoon after officials say they received a written bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution,...
STERLING, VA
WSET

Woman in her 60s survives fall from Bedford County mountain

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman in her 60s is recovering after falling Wednesday afternoon about 30 feet from Bedford County's Sharp Top Mountain, in a section called Buzzards Roost, according to officials. In addition to bumps and bruises, it appeared she might have broken her clavicle bone,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
13newsnow.com

VOTER GUIDE | Virginia voters head to the polls June 21

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginians will head to the polls June 21, ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, to elect their party’s nominees for U.S. congressional seats, as well as the Manassas City Council. Democrats are holding one primary for the 8th congressional district, as well as for the Manassas City Council. Republicans are having a primary for congressional districts 2, 3, 6 and 7.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Former Staunton Mall tenants reflect on move 1.5 years later

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - When the Staunton Mall closed about a year and a half ago, tenants were given 30 days to pack up. It was a big surprise to most of them, and it was a whirlwind to get settled. Some have found a new storefront on Richmond Avenue, and some are in neighboring towns.
STAUNTON, VA

