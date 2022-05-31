Amazon workers in Joliet report violent threats against black employees

There are reports of alleged racial threats against some employees at an Amazon location in Joliet, Ill.

In recent days, workers at Joliet’s Amazon MDW2 facility have reported threats of violence against black employees. They reported threats written on bathroom walls and others in the form of phone calls to the facility.

“People are being called out based on their race, and we’ve seen in the past few weeks that these threats should be taken very seriously,” said Marcos Ceniceros, the executive director of Warehouse Workers for Justice. The group stepped in after photos of the threats were posted to social media.

Joliet Police Department spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English confirmed that police received a call about racist comments written on a bathroom wall on May 25.

“We do want the public to know what’s going on,” Ceniceros said. “[We] want to make sure that Amazon does the right thing here … a total investigation, make sure that the person is identified, and that there is no threat to these workers.”

And according to Ceniceros, that’s been a key issue.

Ceniceros said management has refused to take the threats seriously and only offered workers unpaid time off if they feel unsafe. “For people who are orking paycheck to paycheck that’s a very big decision to make,” he said.

