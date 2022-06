May 2022 is in the books and I’m thinking many thought it was a pretty warm month, but you probably don’t think it was one of the warmest Mays on record in Syracuse, right?! That’s right. It was the 15th warmest May on record in recorded history in Syracuse with an average temperature of 61.5 degrees, almost three and a half degrees above average despite the cool first week or so of the month.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO