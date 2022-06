For a lot of teams, facing a five-run deficit late in a district final would be a daunting task. Daunting, that is, if that team didn't have the heart of Beaverton's softball players. Trailing Clare 8-3 entering the fifth inning of Friday's Division 3 district championship game at Meridian High School, the Beavers chipped away and scored in each of the final four innings to stun the Pioneers 9-8 in an eight-inning walkoff thriller.

BEAVERTON, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO