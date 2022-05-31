GOODWILL MBC DONATES TO FAITH MISSION UKRAINE RELIEF FUND

Washington County’s celebration of Juneteenth kicks off this weekend. The Washington County Historical Juneteenth Association (WCHJA) will host a series of family-friendly activities throughout the next two weeks, in commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The celebration culminates with the return of the parade through downtown Brenham and a community jubilee at Fireman’s Park on Saturday, June 18th.
The 7D Ranch in Navasota is hosting an upcoming benefit to help a little boy who nearly died a little over two months ago. Gabriel Goode is a five-year-old boy, who on March 28, complained of a stomach ache and was taken to an urgent care facility in Magnolia. It...
The Washington County Expo is all set to host “Dairy Day” this Saturday. Every year, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service holds the “Dairy Day” show to teach 4-H and FFA members and the community about dairy cattle. Kara Matheney, Washington County Extension Agent for Agriculture...
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) for a wedding and event venue in Washington. The Chamber will welcome new member The Original Texana, located at 5000 Krueger Road. The venue is located on a 200-acre hilltop ranch, and offers accommodations for weddings, fundraisers,...
This summer, Brenham ISD Child Nutrition will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no-cost summer meals. The Seamless Summer Option (SSO) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). Brenham ISD Child Nutrition is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals.
Thanks to a big grant, Lee County Amateur Radio Emergency Services will be able to purchase new radio communications equipment to strengthen their county’s response during emergencies. The Lower Colorado River Authority and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative gave them a grant for $11,349. The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along...
A youth ministry in Brenham is asking for community support as it begins its summer programs. Brenham NEXT is looking for monthly sponsors and donations to help fund its summer JAM activities. The JAM program serves children grades K-6 with biblical leadership programs, STEP dancing, field trips and summer learning....
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending SNAP benefits for June with more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for June. “Texans across the Lone Star State benefit from the nutritious food made available through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” […]
The Brenham City Council accepted a bid for hot mix asphalt at its meeting today (Thursday). After reviewing bids from three companies, councilmembers accepted a nine-month term from Waller County Asphalt for $75 a ton if picked up onsite by city staff and $84 a ton if delivered by Waller County Asphalt to the job site. Due to rising prices in the asphalt market, the rate for delivered asphalt is $20 a ton more than the city’s previous contract.
Leon County (FOX 44) — A Houston-area school district is mourning the death of four students believed killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Tomball ISD sent an email to students and parents Friday morning letting them know that Lopez killed four students and their grandfather near Leon County. The email says losing any student is […]
A former Brazos County detention officer was arrested on a charge of bringing a prohibited substance to work. According to a sheriff’s office news release, 32 year old Christopher Kersee of College Station brought tobacco to work. An internal investigation began two weeks ago after several inmates were discovered...
An assistant principal at Alton Elementary School has been named Brenham ISD’s new Federal Programs Coordinator. The school district today (Thursday) announced that Mary Gold would move to the position, which is responsible for coordinating the district’s state and federal special programs, including state and federal fiscal budget management and grant administration.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Houston police said they made no arrests in relation to the NRA convention or the protests this past weekend. There was heavy security surrounding the George R. Brown Convention Center for the...
BRYAN, Texas — The results for precinct 4 County Commissioner are now final. Last week, the race finished with a one vote difference in favor of Prentiss Madison Sr. leading at 558 to 557. This required a mandatory vote recount. On Tuesday, ballots recounts rolled in changing that lead,...
After the final mail-in and provisional ballots were counted, Wanda J. Watson, the former chair of the Democratic Party of Brazos County, was declared the winner in the Democratic runoff for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4. During election night May 24, the unofficial results showed Bryan City Councilman Prentiss Madison...
The Brenham Historic Preservation Board will review a new Certificate of Appropriateness (CoA) application for a wine and martini bar in downtown Brenham at its meeting Friday. The board will consider an application from Randy and Suzanne Bayer, who are preparing to open Main Street Uncorked at 201 West Main...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway at a bail bond company in downtown Houston accused of charging substantially low bond amounts, which has helped some high-profile murder cases FOX 26 has covered closely. FBI agents and members of the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force spent hours at AABLE Bail...
