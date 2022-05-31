GOODWILL MBC DONATES TO FAITH MISSION UKRAINE RELIEF FUND

The Brenham City Council accepted a bid for hot mix asphalt at its meeting today (Thursday). After reviewing bids from three companies, councilmembers accepted a nine-month term from Waller County Asphalt for $75 a ton if picked up onsite by city staff and $84 a ton if delivered by Waller County Asphalt to the job site. Due to rising prices in the asphalt market, the rate for delivered asphalt is $20 a ton more than the city’s previous contract.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO