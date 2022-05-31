ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

GOODWILL MBC DONATES TO FAITH MISSION UKRAINE RELIEF FUND

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local church is assisting Faith Mission of Washington County in providing relief...

kwhi.com

Comments / 1

kwhi.com

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATIONS IN WASHINGTON CO. BEGIN SATURDAY

Washington County’s celebration of Juneteenth kicks off this weekend. The Washington County Historical Juneteenth Association (WCHJA) will host a series of family-friendly activities throughout the next two weeks, in commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The celebration culminates with the return of the parade through downtown Brenham and a community jubilee at Fireman’s Park on Saturday, June 18th.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

7D RANCH TO HOLD BENEFIT FOR GABRIEL GOODE

The 7D Ranch in Navasota is hosting an upcoming benefit to help a little boy who nearly died a little over two months ago. Gabriel Goode is a five-year-old boy, who on March 28, complained of a stomach ache and was taken to an urgent care facility in Magnolia. It...
kwhi.com

‘DAIRY DAY’ SATURDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO

The Washington County Expo is all set to host “Dairy Day” this Saturday. Every year, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service holds the “Dairy Day” show to teach 4-H and FFA members and the community about dairy cattle. Kara Matheney, Washington County Extension Agent for Agriculture...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY FOR THE ORIGINAL TEXANA

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) for a wedding and event venue in Washington. The Chamber will welcome new member The Original Texana, located at 5000 Krueger Road. The venue is located on a 200-acre hilltop ranch, and offers accommodations for weddings, fundraisers,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD CHILD NUTRITION, TDA TO OFFER NO-COST SUMMER MEALS

This summer, Brenham ISD Child Nutrition will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no-cost summer meals. The Seamless Summer Option (SSO) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). Brenham ISD Child Nutrition is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

LEE COUNTY GROUP RECEIVES GRANT FROM LCRA & BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC

Thanks to a big grant, Lee County Amateur Radio Emergency Services will be able to purchase new radio communications equipment to strengthen their county’s response during emergencies. The Lower Colorado River Authority and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative gave them a grant for $11,349. The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along...
LEE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM NEXT IN NEED OF SPONSORS, DONATIONS

A youth ministry in Brenham is asking for community support as it begins its summer programs. Brenham NEXT is looking for monthly sponsors and donations to help fund its summer JAM activities. The JAM program serves children grades K-6 with biblical leadership programs, STEP dancing, field trips and summer learning....
BRENHAM, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott announces SNAP benefit extensions for June

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending SNAP benefits for June with more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for June. “Texans across the Lone Star State benefit from the nutritious food made available through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” […]
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL ACCEPTS HOT MIX ASPHALT BID

The Brenham City Council accepted a bid for hot mix asphalt at its meeting today (Thursday). After reviewing bids from three companies, councilmembers accepted a nine-month term from Waller County Asphalt for $75 a ton if picked up onsite by city staff and $84 a ton if delivered by Waller County Asphalt to the job site. Due to rising prices in the asphalt market, the rate for delivered asphalt is $20 a ton more than the city’s previous contract.
BRENHAM, TX
fox26houston.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for June 2022 in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for June 2022. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $317.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.3 million Texas households. "We’re here to support families when...
WJTV 12

4 students were the last victims of Gonzalo Lopez

Leon County (FOX 44) — A Houston-area school district is mourning the death of four students believed killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Tomball ISD sent an email to students and parents Friday morning letting them know that Lopez killed four students and their grandfather near Leon County. The email says losing any student is […]
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD NAMES ALTON ELEMENTARY ASST. PRINCIPAL AS NEW FEDERAL PROGRAMS COORDINATOR

An assistant principal at Alton Elementary School has been named Brenham ISD’s new Federal Programs Coordinator. The school district today (Thursday) announced that Mary Gold would move to the position, which is responsible for coordinating the district’s state and federal special programs, including state and federal fiscal budget management and grant administration.
BRENHAM, TX
kagstv.com

Wanda J Watson wins County Commissioner Precinct 4 seat after recount

BRYAN, Texas — The results for precinct 4 County Commissioner are now final. Last week, the race finished with a one vote difference in favor of Prentiss Madison Sr. leading at 558 to 557. This required a mandatory vote recount. On Tuesday, ballots recounts rolled in changing that lead,...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD TO REVIEW APPLICATION FOR WORK AT COCKTAIL BAR

The Brenham Historic Preservation Board will review a new Certificate of Appropriateness (CoA) application for a wine and martini bar in downtown Brenham at its meeting Friday. The board will consider an application from Randy and Suzanne Bayer, who are preparing to open Main Street Uncorked at 201 West Main...
BRENHAM, TX

Community Policy