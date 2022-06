As we stand here today, Fratus has now swum 97 sub-22 50 freestyles, leaving him 3 to go in order to crack 100. 32-year-old Brazilian star sprinter Bruno Fratus is on his way to making history again this summer. Last summer, he became the oldest swimmer to win their first Olympic medal, taking Bronze in the 50 free at the Tokyo Olympics at the age of 31.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 16 HOURS AGO