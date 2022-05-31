ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Majority of Western PA sees decline in population, according to report

By Kdka News Staff
 2 days ago

While several municipalities in the eastern part of Pennsylvania gained population, the same can't be said about us in the west.

A report from the Pennsylvania State Data Center details how every county in the Pittsburgh metro region, 7 counties total, lost population from 2020 to 2021.

The Pittsburgh Tribune Review reports the majority of municipalities in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties shrunk.

No municipalities in Fayette, Greene or Indiana counties saw growth.

So, where was the growth?

In Allegheny County, Pine Township grew by 333 residents, Marshall township 137, Findlay Township 87 and South Fayette, 57.

Collier and Indiana Townships, as well as Sewickley Hills grew by fewer than 15 people. Parts of Butler County also grew in population.

