Nick Saban on Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M comments: 'I didn't say anybody did anything wrong'

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — The first question Nick Saban received while speaking with reporters ahead of the SEC spring meetings was, of course, about his comments that sparked a public spat with Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

Alabama football's coach said in Birmingham on May 18 that the Aggies bought their entire recruiting class .

"I didn't really say that anybody did anything wrong," Saban said Tuesday.

The reporter who asked the question re-emphasized Saban's comments.

"I didn't say that anybody did anything wrong. OK?" Saban said. "I've said everything I'm going to say about this."

Saban mentioned again Tuesday that he should have never mentioned any individual institutions when he spoke at an event promoting the World Games in Birmingham. He apologized on May 19 for singling anyone out.

"Some kind of uniform name, image and likeness standard that supports some kind of equitable, national competition, I think is really, really important in college athletics, in college football," Saban said in Destin.

On May 19, the day after Saban's initial comments, Fisher held a news conference and attacked the Alabama coach. Fisher called him a narcissist and saying he maybe should have been slapped as a child.

"Some people think they're God," Fisher said on May 19. "Go dig into how God did his deal, you may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don't want to know. We built him up to be the czar of football? Go dig into his past or anybody that's ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it. And it's despicable. It really is."

The two coaches received a public reprimand from the SEC for violating SEC sportsmanship bylaws.

Saban continues not to engage in the back and forth.

"I have no problems with Jimbo," Saban said. "I have no problems with Jimbo at all."

