Saint Louis, MO

Women's issues, women voters could play significant role in mid-term elections

By Megan Lynch
KMOX News Radio
 2 days ago

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Candidates hoping to court the votes of women in the upcoming midterm elections will have to tick off the boxes on some key issues.

"Women care deeply about inflation, they care deeply about violent crime, and they care more deeply than male voters tend to about the quality of schools," says political writer David Sonius. Sonius says abortion law will be another major issue for women, but also for men. Why? He says expects it will broaden to privacy rights.

Lindenwood University Political History Professor Dr. Don Heidenreich says a potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could drive more voters to the ballot box. Heidenreich adds, it could be a pivotal issue for Democrats especially. "A lot of their constituents tend not to vote during midterms bringing that down, making Republican numbers much more impressive as a percentage of the vote. This may actually cause Democrats to come out and vote."

Heidenreich adds, the eventual decision could also cause some Republicans to soften their previous stance on a total abortion ban.

Click the link below to hear more from both experts on women voters, women's issues and midterm elections from Total Information AM.

