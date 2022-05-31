ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmakers expected to dole out nearly $1.1 billion in incentives for Intel project

By Jessie Balmert, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGTfU_0fvs5PhA00

Ohio lawmakers are expected to dole out nearly $1.1 billion in incentives and tax assistance for Intel's semiconductor project in Licking County.

The huge investment in roads, infrastructure and tax changes, which includes both state and federal taxpayer money, was included in the state's capital budget. The Ohio Legislature is slated to approve the changes Wednesday.

Intel has promised to invest $20 billion in building two factories, called fabs, in Licking County to make semiconductors. State officials have laid out more than $2 billion in incentives, in total, and this budget is part of that overall sum.

Lawmakers previously approved a 30-year tax credit for "megaprojects," which helped Ohio land the Intel computer chip factory in January . Gov. Mike DeWine has touted the company's project as a win for central Ohio and the entire state.

Legislators now want to expand those tax benefits to Intel's Ohio suppliers, exempt certain new equipment costing more than $100 million from Ohio's commercial activity tax and exempt research and development equipment from sales tax, said Rep. Scott Oelslager, R-North Canton, during a Tuesday hearing.

The package also includes a $600 million "onshoring incentive," $95 million for local roads and around $400 million for local water and sewage projects, said state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls. If Intel doesn't go forward with its project, Ohio could claw back that $600 million incentive.

Under the changes, Intel would need to provide an annual economic impact report and could lose incentives if the company doesn't meet certain requirements, such as the number of people employed.

The $3.51 billion capital budget also includes $191 million for community projects, $100 million for school safety grants and $50 million for improvements to local jails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2ECW_0fvs5PhA00

Franklin County projects totaled $21.6 million and included money for:

  • $2.5 million for the Heritage Trail extension.
  • $2.5 million for Gracehaven, a nonprofit that helps victims of  child sex trafficking.
  • $2.25 million for the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio.
  • $2 million for the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.
  • $1.5 million for the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland STEM and Leadership Immersion Campus.
  • $1 million for the Franklin Park Conservatory renovation of the Wolfe Palm House and the Davis Showhouse.

A full list of projects statewide is available here.

Reporter Mark Williams contributed to this article.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Get more political analysis by listening to the Ohio Politics Explained podcast

embed: Ohio Politics Explained Playlist

No caption

No credit

SEO Warning Layout Priority

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio lawmakers expected to dole out nearly $1.1 billion in incentives for Intel project

Comments / 15

Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Whaley proposes 'rebate' checks to help Ohioans with inflation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley is promising $350 checks to help Ohioans manage the rising cost of gas, groceries and other essentials. But with some economists pointing to federal stimulus as one of the drivers of inflation, her plan may not sit well with them. Whaley’s...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Elections
County
Licking County, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Licking County, OH
Government
Franklin County, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Elections
County
Franklin County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Oelslager
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Matt Dolan
WTOL 11

Controversy continues surrounding Ohio House Bill 99

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some states aren't waiting for the federal government to act on gun-reform. The state legislature in Ohio passed a bill that would allow school employees to carry guns. All it needs now is a signature from the governor who said he would support it. Toledo Public...
TOLEDO, OH
WFMJ.com

7 Valley meat processors get state grants

Ohio is taking steps to help strenghten the local meat supply chain. Governor Mike DeWine awarded $15 million in grants to 75 meat processors around Ohio. Seven of them are in the Mahoning Valley. The grants are part of the state's efforts to reduce Ohio's reliance on out-of state and...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Projects#Infrastructure#Capital Budget#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#The Ohio Legislature
crawfordcountynow.com

Governor DeWine awards $15 Million to strengthen food supply chain in Ohio

COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Wednesday, additional state support to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors. Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet the growing...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
mahoningmatters.com

Ohio reports 17,530 new COVID-19 cases since last week; 870 Valley cases

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 17,530 new COVID-19 cases statewide since last week. It was the first weekly report since late March in which the state reported fewer cases than the week before. The total includes 870 new cases in the Mahoning Valley: 429 new cases in...
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy