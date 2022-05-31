ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Deontay Wilder offered Joe Joyce as next opponent after former WBC heavyweight champ confirms boxing return

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f40iv_0fvs5MID00

DEONTAY WILDER should take on Briton Joe Joyce in his comeback fight, according to promoter Frank Warren.

Wilder, 36, confirmed last week that he intends to carry on boxing despite a second successive defeat to Tyson Fury back in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpQs1_0fvs5MID00
Wilder is set to continue his career following two defeats to Fury Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlGzo_0fvs5MID00
Joyce is in contention for a shot at the WBC title which Wilder lost to Fury Credit: Reuters

The American is still ranked No1 in the WBC's rankings behind champion Fury.

And Warren, who promotes Olympic silver medallist Joyce, feels it is a logical fight to make as his man is ranked No2.

Speaking to iFL TV, he said: "He [Wilder] was in gruelling fights with Tyson. The last one was a classic.

‘When you talk about the best fights of the last 20 years, that fight [Fury-Wilder III] certainly is one of them.

‘I don’t know what he’s got left… he’s a dangerous man and he can punch - ask Tyson.

"So if he’s got something to give, good luck to him, we welcome him back.

"Him and Joe Joyce, what a great fight that would be. Who would you rather see him fight than Joe Joyce?

"You want to see him [Wilder] fight Dillian Whyte? I’d much rather see him fight Joe Joyce.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

"I don’t want to see two losers fight. I’d rather see him fight a winner, and he’d be fighting for the No1 spot."

Wilder had won all 40 of his professional fights before he took on Fury for the first time in December 2018 - a bout which controversially ended in a draw.

The hard-hitting heavyweight from Alabama then knocked out Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz in 2019, before he rematched Fury in February 2020 and was stopped in the seventh round.

He then fought The Gypsy King for a third time in October last year, dropping Fury twice but ultimately losing by KO in the 11th round.

But talking recently about his future in the sport, he said: "I can't stop right here. I must continue my journey. I have to, I have to.

"I'm looking to resume my career for sure. I've got a lot of other things I've got to get out of the way.

"I'm taking away from my children if I come back, because now I'm able to enjoy my life fully like I want to.

"I sacrificed so much to be in this position in my life, to be able to live my life like I want for the rest of my life."

Meanwhile, Joyce turned over from the amateurs in 2017 and has won all 13 of his pro bouts.

His biggest win came in an all-British dust-up with Daniel Dubois 18 months ago, a clash he won by 10th round knockout.

Joyce was due to take on former WBO champion Joseph Parker this summer, but that fight has now been pushed back to September.

The Brit is still scheduled to fight in July, although his opponent is yet to be announced.

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Hearn: I Got a Letter From Mayweather Promotions Telling Me To Stop Talking About Gervonta Davis

Eddie Hearn’s incessant overtures to Gervonta Davis resulted in a legal warning, according to the promoter. In recent weeks, Hearn, the outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing, has repeatedly stated his desire to sign Davis to a promotional contract, amid rumors that the hard-hitting Baltimore lightweight is on the outs with his longtime handlers at Mayweather Promotions.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: Until Charlo Fight Finally Happens, Everything Coming Out Of His Mouth Is Bullsh!t

GLENDALE, Arizona – David Benavidez feels like he’s been down this road before with Jermall Charlo. The former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist—who now holds an interim version of the belt—has been made well aware of Charlo’s claim that he is now willing to enter such a matchup. It’s been discussed several times before, previously ending with a litany of excuses as to why it can’t happen though with recent talks suggesting the Houston native is up for such a clash—next year.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Independent

Jorge Masvidal suggests Nate Diaz is suffering from brain damage as UFC contract dispute continues

Jorge Masvidal has suggested that Nate Diaz is suffering from brain damage amid his contract dispute with the UFC.Diaz, 37, has one fight left on his current deal but has not been able to agree upon an opponent. The American has voiced his frustration with the situation frequently in recent months, and old foe Masvidal has now weighed in on the matter.“I think he’s got too much CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) to even understand what they’re putting in front of him,” Masvidal said of Diaz on The MMA Hour. “Normally I don’t take the UFC’s side, as you know, but...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner Confirms Comeback Fight Against Omar Figueroa

Adrien Broner confirmed Thursday that he’ll end another long layoff July 23 in Chicago. The date and location has not been confirmed. Broner stated in a post to his Instagram account that he’ll oppose Omar Figueroa Jr. that night, but he didn’t identify the site for their fight. Broner and Figueroa are expected to meet in a welterweight bout.
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

Deontay Wilder reignites Tyson Fury rivalry with sly ‘excitement’ dig after announcing return to ring later this year

DEONTAY WILDER has aimed a sly dig at former rival Tyson Fury, suggesting the Brit doesn't bring any "excitement" to the heavyweight division. Fury ended Wilder's five-year reign as WBC heavyweight champion in February 2020 before closing the book on their rivalry with a brutal 11th-round KO victory in their trilogy fight last October.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PWMania

Bellator MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Signing With WWE

Bellator MMA star “Master” Valerie Loureda is reportedly signing with WWE. According to Fightful Select, Loureda is expected to sign with WWE if she hasn’t already. As recently as mid-May, she was training at the WWE Performance Center. Loureda made a favorable impression on WWE officials and...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Dominic Breazeale
Person
Tyson Fury
Boxing Insider

Rolando Romero On Gervonta Davis Fight: “I Lost To A Better Man”

“I lost to the better man that night,” lightweight contender Rolando Romero says in the aftermath of his fight with Gervonta Davis. “I felt was doing a good job backing him up with my jab…I was winning the fight and I made a mistake and got caught. I will work hard to get back to the top with the goal to become a champion. Much respect to Tank and I wish him well. The Rolly show must go on.” Romero lost via thunderous knockout to the man known as “Tank” last Saturday night at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. He gave the highly regarded Davis a real go, but Davis proved to be too much, something Romero is now willing to say outright.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Haney Makes Weight; Kambosos Slightly Over, Has Two Hours To Make Weight For Undisputed Showdown

For all that he has endured over the past month, making weight turned out to be the easy part for Devin Haney. Not so much for George Kambosos Jr. A whirlwind past several weeks saw Las Vegas’ Haney mull the potential absence of his father and head trainer Bill Haney from his corner, and two other team members met with separate visa issues preventing their presence. The 23-year-old. Haney kept his head down and focused on the task at hand, which is his undisputed championship showdown with Sydney’s Kambosos Jr.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Boxing#Wbc#Combat#Deontay#American#No2#Ifl Tv
Boxing Scene

Anthony Joshua Pumped Over Addition of Robert Garcia For Usyk Rematch

Anthony Joshua will have a renowned voice in his corner for his upcoming heavyweight title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. The London-based Joshua confirmed that he will be working with veteran trainer Robert Garcia of Riverside, California, to prepare for his heavyweight clash with WBO, WBA, and IBF champion Usyk later this summer. The two fighters are projected to fight in Saudi Arabia, possibly on July 23, although recent reports suggest the fight could take place as late as the middle of August.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Jermall Charlo – Sulecki – Showtime press conference quotes

Unbeaten WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo and former title challenger Maciej Sulecki previewed their upcoming championship showdown during a virtual press conference Wednesday before they meet on Saturday, June 18, live on SHOWTIME from Toyota Center in Houston in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. Charlo will hold...
HOUSTON, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua to fight in December says Eddie Hearn

By Craig Daly: Anthony Joshua will be fighting twice in 2022, getting in the second fight in December, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn isn’t giving any hints about who the potential second fight will be in December for Joshua, but you have to believe Tyson Fury would be the likely suspect.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier believes Charles Oliveira could have done more to make weight at UFC 274: “They weren’t carrying him out. He wasn’t stumbling around”

Dustin Poirier believes Charles Oliveira could have done more to make weight at UFC 274. Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) was forced to vacate his lightweight belt after he missed the 155 pound mark by 1/2 a pound at weigh-ins prior to his UFC 274 title fight against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA). The Arizona commission did give the Brazilian an extra hour to bring down his weight, but Oliveira was unsuccessful in doing so. While the fight went on and Oliveira defeated Gaethje in Round 1 on May 7th, the championship title was no longer his.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo softened up for Golovkin by Dmitry Bivol for Sept.17th

By Dan Ambrose: Gennadiy Golovkin will be getting a potentially softened-up Canelo Alvarez when the two meet on September 17th in their trilogy fight on DAZN PPV. Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is fresh off a one-sided shellacking at the hands of Dmitry Bivol on May 7th, but he’s going in what he believes is the path of least resistance in selecting 40-year-old Golovkin(42-1-1, 37 KOs) on September 17th.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
465K+
Followers
27K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy